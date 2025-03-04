Meek Mill destroys fan who called him ‘slow’

Meek Mill let a fan know that he had the right one today.

A wayward fan imprudently called the rap icon “slow” after he posted about the REFORM Alliance conference. And the Philly spitter did not even try to show brotherly love when he took off after the fan like a rocket.

Meek Mill is proud of the work he does with REFORM

In the tweet, the 37-year-old mogul highlighted that while the other men in the photo were dressed in suits, he stood out in his hoodie. “I have 100 suits… nobody will ever notice that I wear hoodies to most speaking engagements on purpose so they can see me as a black man from the streets! Rip to Trayvon Martin!”

A fan hated on Meek Mill, inciting a fiery response

This particular fan, obviously unimpressed with Meek’s explanation or his wares, or both, reacted to the photo stating, “This n—a a special kind of slow..”

Meek eviscerated the fan into complete silence when he typed this up: “I have millions in my bank account,” he wrote. “[R]espected by the streets and the wealthy… with over 30m raised to fight the system with reform… all houses owned from my gmom and mom… and I look out for my community… let’s compare lives right here in front of the world lol.”

Meek Mill explains why he doesn’t wear suits

The “All Eyes on You” rapper, who was born Robert Rihmeek Williams, was not finished with Mr. Banks. He further disemboweled the young man for speaking on situations he doesn’t understand about Meek.

“First time I seen a black man in a suit was in a casket… I used to be scared to dress up! If you didn’t come from that you wouldn’t understand what I’m talking about at all. It’s cool. LOL.”