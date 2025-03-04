Mike Epps confirmed that ‘Last Friday’ is in production

Comedian Mike Epps has confirmed what fans have been waiting over two decades for: Ice Cube has finally gotten the green light to make Last Friday.

The original ‘Friday’ film spawned a litany of stars

Epps starred in the second and third installments of the comedy classic that began in 1995 with Friday that starred household names like Ice Cube, Chris Tucker, John Witherspoon, Bernie Mac, Tommy Lister Jr., Faizon Love, Regina King, Nia Long, Anna Marie Horsford and many others.

Epps, 54, was able to parlay his starring roles as Day-Day Jones into a prosperous career in films and comedy specials, most notably All About the Benjamins, Roll Bounce, Meet the Blacks, Hangover, Soul Men and Uncle Drew. Epps also used that platform to power his many comedy specials, the latest of which he is promoting on “The Breakfast Club” morning radio show.

‘Friday’ has finally been green-lit after years of rotting on the shelves

“The Breakfast Club” host Charlamagne Tha God wasted no time asking if the fourth and final installment of the Friday franchise was going to be made.

“He called me the other day, said we just finished the deal,” Epps said about the conversation he had with Ice Cube. “So, we doing the last Friday, man. And big shout-out to Cube; that’s another brother that has put so many brothers on, man, and don’t really get the props for it. Put me, Chris Tucker, Bernie Mac, I mean name ’em. This dude gave dudes opportunities.”

Epps said Ice Cube, 55, has yet to send over the script, but that the deal has been signed and shooting is imminent. Epps told the hosts that he wants Friday to continue to introduce newer comics to a wider audience.

“I haven’t seen the script, but I’m pretty sure it’s good,” Epps said. “And we’re gonna bring in the new comics. We’re gonna put the DC Young Flys and all of them in with the OGs. It’s going to be a good a– time.”

Will Chris Tucker reprise his revered role of Smokey?

One of the biggest wonders of the final Friday film is if Chris Tucker will reprise the iconic role as Smokey. Tucker, 53, rocketed to superstardom by playing in box office blockbuster films such as the Rush Hour trilogy, Dead Presidents and Money Talks.

“People still love Chris Tucker, he’s still Smokey,” Epps said. “He laid it down, he positioned me to do it. So Chris, if you’re listening, we need you, baby boy. Come on back.”

To be sure, Tucker is open to making a comeback with Smokey, as he stated on Atlanta’s “Big Tigger” radio show last year.

“It’s studios, and they gotta want to do it, and then it’s producers and all that stuff,” Tucker said. “It’s a lot that goes with it.”