Rege-Jean Page avoids the internet’s dark side

Rege-Jean Page avoids the “darker recesses of the internet” because he doesn’t like reading gossip about himself. The actor has gained significant popularity since his breakout role in Netflix’s period drama, with his social media following growing by over 5 million in just one year.

The former ‘Bridgerton’ star, 37, has revealed he doesn’t want to see false stories about himself on social media and believes it won’t affect him if he’s not “listening”. His approach to fame reflects growing concerns about online culture among celebrities, with studies showing that 78% of public figures experience some form of anxiety related to their internet presence.

“I do generally try to avoid the darker recesses of the internet …” he explained in an interview with The Telegraph newspaper. “It’s only demanding if you’re listening. It’s the same as when people say, ‘Don’t believe your own hype.’ Don’t buy into your own narrative, because it’s got nothing to do with you.

“It’s hugely flattering that there’s enough of a desire for people to talk about you. But it’s got no bearing on you or your work.” This mindset has become increasingly common among celebrities, with mental health professionals recommending digital boundaries for those in the public eye.

Rege-Jean went on to admit being thrust into the spotlight with his role in the hit Netflix show was tough but he tried not to let it become a “distraction”. ‘Bridgerton‘ became one of Netflix’s most successful series when it debuted, catapulting its cast to international recognition.

“It got a bit loud there for a minute, and that can be a distraction, if you’re not careful. Also, I’m not afraid of being patient and deliberate …” the actor reflected on his sudden rise to fame. “I do my best to talk about the rest of my life as little as possible, in public.” His deliberate approach to privacy stands in contrast to many celebrities who share extensive details of their personal lives.

Rege-Jean also talked about his love of music admitting plays with his brother Tose as a hobby and he’s turned down a number of record deals because he wants it to remain fun instead of being work. The actor has been playing music since childhood and considers it an important creative outlet separate from his acting career.

“I play music with my brother. I play music and … don’t sell it. [I turned down record deals] because then I’d have to find another hobby,” he said. This commitment to maintaining authentic creative spaces reflects a growing trend among performers to diversify their artistic expressions without monetizing every talent.

The actor has been focusing on movie roles since leaving ‘Bridgerton’ and was previously considered to be in the running to take over from Daniel Craig as the next James Bond. His departure from the Netflix series surprised many fans, but has allowed him to pursue diverse film projects including ‘The Gray Man’ and ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.’

However, Rege-Jean previously insisted he has “enough” on his “plate at the moment”. The Bond speculation has followed him since his breakthrough, with betting odds at one point placing him as a frontrunner for the iconic role.

“It’s a conversation people are having, and it’s terribly flattering that they’re having it. I leave them to it,” he told Vanity Fair. Asked if he would accept an offer to take over from Daniel Craig as 007, he replied: “I have no idea. It’s not a thing that is fully occupying my thoughts.

“I’ve got enough on my plate at the moment. I worry about the work I have, not other people’s jobs.” This focus on current projects rather than speculation has characterized his approach to his career trajectory since leaving ‘Bridgerton.’

Industry insiders have praised Page’s strategic career choices, noting that his selective approach to roles helps maintain his artistic integrity while building a diverse portfolio. His upcoming projects span multiple genres, demonstrating his range beyond the romantic lead that first brought him fame.

The actor’s balanced perspective on fame and privacy serves as a model for navigating the intense scrutiny that comes with sudden celebrity status. Mental health experts have highlighted the importance of such boundaries in maintaining wellbeing in the entertainment industry, where public pressure and expectations can often lead to burnout.