Former WNBA champion Monica Wright Rogers has been named general manager of the Toronto Tempo, the league’s newest expansion franchise, which will debut in the 2026 season.

Rogers, 36, joins the Tempo after serving as assistant general manager for the Phoenix Mercury, where she helped oversee player development and scouting operations.

The announcement marks a significant milestone for the WNBA’s first Canadian team, which was awarded to Toronto last year as part of the league’s strategic expansion plan.

Rogers brings championship pedigree to the fledgling organization. The Minnesota Lynx selected the former guard second overall in the 2010 WNBA Draft after a standout collegiate career at the University of Virginia, where she became the Cavaliers’ all-time leading scorer and earned ACC Defensive Player of the Year honors.

During her six-year playing career, Rogers captured two WNBA championships with the Lynx in 2011 and 2013. She later played for the Seattle Storm before concluding her career with stints in professional leagues overseas.

Rogers faces the immediate challenge of building a competitive roster from scratch in her new role. Her priorities include hiring a head coach and strategizing for the upcoming expansion draft.

Rogers’s transition from player to executive has been seamless. She began working in front office operations shortly after retirement. Her experience in player evaluation and talent development earned her respect throughout the league, making her a coveted candidate.

Fans welcome Rogers to front office

Toronto basketball fans expressed enthusiasm across social media platforms following the announcement. The city, which has embraced the Toronto Raptors since their 1995 NBA debut, has long been viewed as an untapped market for women’s professional basketball. The Tempo will play home games at Coca-Cola Coliseum and host games in Montreal and Vancouver.

Rogers assumes control during a period of unprecedented growth for women’s basketball. The WNBA has witnessed surging interest following the collegiate success of players like Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese, whose rivalry helped shatter television ratings records in recent years.

With the WNBA’s 30th anniversary approaching in 2026, Toronto’s addition strengthens the league’s foothold in international markets. Rogers’ appointment signals Tempo’s ambition to compete immediately rather than endure the growing pains typical of expansion franchises.