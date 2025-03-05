Rotimi will be the Atlanta Hawks next halftime performer

R&B singer-songwriter and actor Rotimi is set to bring his electrifying presence to the Atlanta Hawks’ halftime show on Monday, March 10, when the team faces off against the Philadelphia 76ers. The game, presented by Chick-Fil-A, will see Rotimi take center stage, continuing a tradition of high-profile musical performances at Hawks games. With his dynamic sound and undeniable star power, the multi-talented entertainer is poised to deliver an unforgettable show.

“Performing at the Hawks halftime show feels like a full-circle moment,” Rotimi shared. “Atlanta embraced me as family from Day One, and there’s no better way to give back than to bring energy to the court of an organization that represents the heart and soul of this incredible city. The Hawks aren’t just a team; they’re a symbol of Atlanta’s unity and culture, and I’m honored to be a part of that legacy.”

Rotimi, born Olurotimi Akinosho, proudly embraces his Nigerian heritage, which plays a significant role in shaping his musical identity. He seamlessly fuses R&B with Afrobeats, creating a unique sound that has resonated with fans across the globe. His seven-track EP The Beauty of Becoming recently surpassed 22 million streams on Audiomack, further cementing his influence in the industry. His earlier projects, Walk With Me and In My Heart, In My Veins, showcased his ability to blend soulful melodies with infectious rhythms, catching the attention of major industry figures like T-Pain, 50 Cent, JAY-Z, and Jamie Foxx. His debut studio album, All or Nothing, featured heavyweight collaborations with Ludacris and Busta Rhymes, adding to his growing list of accolades.

Rotimi brings star power

Beyond music, Rotimi has also built a successful acting career, earning widespread recognition for his role as Dre Coleman in the STARZ hit series Power. His performance on the show solidified his status as a multifaceted entertainer, leading to roles in films and other TV projects. He has appeared in productions such as Coming 2 America, Boss, and Singleholic, demonstrating his versatility on screen. His ability to balance both acting and music has made him one of the most dynamic artists of his generation.

With his halftime performance at State Farm Arena, Rotimi joins a star-studded lineup of artists who have graced the Hawks’ stage this season, including Gucci Mane, Keith Sweat, Mariah the Scientist, and Jagged Edge. As he prepares for a world tour, fans can expect Rotimi to continue breaking boundaries and solidifying his place as a leader in the new wave of R&B and Afrobeats fusion.

For Hawks fans looking to experience the energy live, tickets for the game and the remainder of the season are available at Hawks.com/Tickets.