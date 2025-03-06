Apple TV+ debuts ‘BE@RBRICK’ trailer, a new animated series

Today, Apple TV+ released the trailer for “BE@RBRICK,” the highly anticipated, music-driven animated comedy series for kids and families, set to premiere globally on Friday, March 21. Inspired by the iconic BE@RBRICK figures from MEDICOM TOY, the 13-episode series is produced and animated by DreamWorks Animation and Dentsu Inc. With upbeat, original songs by four-time Grammy Award-winning producer Timbaland, “BE@RBRICK” aims to empower kids and families to embrace their true selves through the universal language of music.

“BE@RBRICK” follows Jasmine Finch and her bandmates as they pursue their dreams and inspire others to do the same. But it won’t be easy to do when living in a world where everyone’s role is chosen for them and where the painted-on look you receive when you graduate from high school determines who you’ll be for the rest of your life. Jasmine realizes that in order for her world to change, she and her friends will have to make it happen themselves.

Told through CG animation, the high-energy series is developed by Daytime Emmy Award nominee Meghan McCarthy (“My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic,” “Centaurworld”), who also serves as showrunner, executive producer and writer. Alex Almaguer (“TrollsTopia”) is the supervising producer, with Taylor Orci (“Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts”) as story editor and Athena Hofmann (“Amateur”) as line producer. The voice cast brings the characters to life with Brianna Bryan as ‘Jasmine,’ Skyla I’Lece as ‘Holly,’ Isaiah Crews as ‘Nick,’ Alison Jaye as ‘Ada’ and Noah Bentley as ‘Klaus.’ Voice guest stars include Tim Meadows as ‘Mr. Hitmaker,’ Katy Mixon as ‘Ms. Goldenshorts,’ Ego Nwodim as ‘Charlene,’ Emily Hampshire as ‘Janet,’ and Debra Jo Rupp as ‘Miss Milton.’

In addition to its vibrant storytelling, the series is enhanced by the musical talents of four-time Grammy Award-winning producer Timbaland, who serves as executive music producer and guest voice star “BRBX Media DJ,” with an original score by Jina Hyojin An (“XO, Kitty”) and Shirley Song (“Exploding Kittens”).

“BE@RBRICK” marks the latest collaboration for Apple TV+ and DreamWorks Animation, joining Jim Cooper and Jeff Dixon’s Emmy-nominated animated, spooky adventure series “CURSES!” with John Krasinski executive producing; GLAAD Media Award-nominated “Pinecone & Pony,” based on the book “The Princess and the Pony” by New York Times bestselling author Kate Beaton; and “Doug Unplugs,” based on Dan Yaccarino’s “Doug Unplugged” book series.

“BE@RBRICK” will premiere alongside kids and family offerings now streaming globally on Apple TV+, including the recently released animated series “Goldie”, inspired by Emily Brundige’s award-winning 2019 short film of the same name, Peanuts series “Camp Snoopy”; the second season of beloved animated series “Frog and Toad,” based on the Caldecott and Newbery Honor-winning books; animated adventure trilogy “WondLa,” based on the New York Times bestselling book series “The Search for WondLa” by Tony DiTerlizzi; celebrated kids and family series “Yo Gabba GabbaLand!,” inspired by the hit, Emmy Award-nominated cultural phenomenon “Yo Gabba Gabba!”; “Me,” an elevated cinematic coming-of-age story from Barry L. Levy; and “Wonder Pets: In the City,” from Jennifer Oxley.

Award-winning all-ages offerings now streaming globally on Apple TV+ also include celebrated live-action animated hybrid special, “The Velveteen Rabbit,” the Academy Award and BAFTA Award-winning animated short film “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse,” Academy Award-nominated and BAFTA Award-winning animated film “Wolfwalkers,” Skydance animated feature “Luck,” the BAFTA Award and Humanitas Prize-winning “El Deafo,” BAFTA Award-winning “Lovely Little Farm,” “Duck & Goose,” “Get Rolling With Otis,” Spin Master Entertainment’s “Sago Mini Friends,” GLAAD Media Award-nominated “Pinecone & Pony,” “Frog and Toad,” The Jim Henson Company’s Emmy Award-winning “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock,” “Harriet the Spy” and “Slumberkins,” Sesame Workshop’s “Helpsters,” Joseph Gordon-Levitt, HITRECORD and Bento Box Entertainment’s “Wolfboy and the Everything Factory,” Jack McBrayer and Angela C. Santomero’s Emmy Award-nominated “Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show,” Peanuts and WildBrain’s Emmy Award-nominated “Snoopy in Space,” “The Snoopy Show” and Peabody and Emmy Award-winning series “Stillwater.” Live-action offerings include Bonnie Hunt’s DGA and WGA Award-nominated “Amber Brown,” DGA Award-winning “Best Foot Forward,” “Surfside Girls,” WGA Award-winning “Life By Ella,” Sesame Workshop and Sinking Ship’s Emmy Award-winning “Ghostwriter,” Emmy Award and Environmental Media Association Award-winning “Jane” and Scholastic’s “Puppy Place.”

Also featured are “Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth,” the Emmy Award-winning television event based on the New York Times bestselling book and TIME Best Book of the Year by Oliver Jeffers, and specials from Peanuts and WildBrain including Emmy Award-nominated “Snoopy Presents: It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown,” “Snoopy Presents: Lucy’s School,” Humanitas and Emmy Award-nominated “Snoopy Presents: To Mom (and Dad), With Love,” “Snoopy Presents: One-of-a-Kind Marcie,” “Snoopy Presents: Welcome Home, Franklin,” Emmy Award-winning “Snoopy Presents: Who Are You, Charlie Brown?” and “Snoopy Presents: For Auld Lang Syne.”

