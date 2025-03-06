7 exercises that help new mothers heal abdominal separation

More than half of women who give birth experience a condition called diastasis recti, yet many have never heard its name. This separation of abdominal muscles during pregnancy affects physical function and can trigger persistent pain, but researchers and physical therapists now offer effective strategies for recovery. As new mothers navigate the challenges of caring for infants, understanding this common condition becomes critical for their own physical wellbeing and long-term health.

Diastasis recti occurs when the rectus abdominis muscles, commonly known as the “six-pack,” separate along the midline of the abdomen during pregnancy. The condition reflects a natural adaptation as the body makes room for a growing baby, but problems develop when these muscles fail to return to their original position after birth.

What happens to the body

When a woman becomes pregnant, her body undergoes remarkable changes to accommodate the developing fetus. As the uterus expands, it stretches the connective tissue called linea alba that joins the abdominal muscles. This natural separation allows space for the baby to grow, but it can persist after delivery.

Many women notice a visible ridge or bulge along their midline when performing everyday movements like sitting up from bed or lifting objects. This separation compromises core function, leading to difficulties with stability and movement that extend beyond appearance concerns.

The physical repercussions of untreated diastasis recti extend beyond the visible gap between muscles. Women often experience lower back pain, poor posture, core weakness and even incontinence issues. The weakened abdominal wall fails to properly support the spine, creating a cascade of functional problems that affect daily activities.

Self-assessment techniques

Women can perform a simple examination to identify potential muscle separation. The process involves lying on your back with knees bent and feet flat. Place fingers at the navel, then slightly lift your head while feeling for a gap between the muscles.

A separation wider than two fingers may indicate diastasis recti. Women should note that self-diagnosis serves as a starting point, not a replacement for professional evaluation. Physical therapists specializing in women’s health offer comprehensive assessments that measure both the width and depth of separation.

The timing of assessment matters significantly. While some degree of separation naturally occurs during pregnancy, experts recommend waiting until six weeks postpartum before formal evaluation. This allows initial healing to take place before determining if targeted intervention becomes necessary.

4 foundational exercises for recovery

Physical therapists emphasize that healing diastasis recti requires more than random core workouts. Specific exercises target the deep abdominal muscles without placing excessive pressure on the compromised midline.

Diaphragmatic breathing forms the foundation of recovery. This technique activates the transverse abdominis, the deepest abdominal muscle that wraps around the torso like a corset. Women begin by lying on their backs, placing one hand on the chest and another on the abdomen. The goal involves breathing deeply through the nose, expanding the belly while keeping the chest relatively still, then exhaling slowly while drawing the navel toward the spine. Supine heel slides build upon proper breathing technique. Women lie on their backs with knees bent and feet flat. After engaging the core through diaphragmatic breathing, they slowly slide one heel forward along the floor, extending the leg without allowing the back to arch. The movement continues only as far as core engagement maintains, then returns to the starting position before alternating legs. Modified marching further challenges core stability. From the same starting position, women lift one foot slightly off the ground while maintaining pelvic position and core engagement. The movement remains controlled and small initially, progressing only as strength improves. Gentle glute bridges integrate multiple muscle groups. Women lie supine with knees bent, feet flat and hip-width apart. After establishing core engagement through breathing, they gently lift the hips toward the ceiling, creating a straight line from shoulders to knees, then lower with control.

Building a sustainable practice

Consistency outweighs intensity when healing diastasis recti. Physical therapists recommend performing these exercises daily rather than pushing for lengthy workout sessions sporadically. Mothers often find success by integrating brief practice periods throughout their day, perhaps during baby’s nap time or while watching television.

Progression follows mastery rather than predetermined timelines. Mothers should maintain proper technique with simpler exercises before advancing to more challenging movements. This patient approach prevents regression and builds lasting functional improvement.

The integration of exercises into daily movement patterns proves equally important. Women learn to engage their deep core during routine activities like picking up their baby, carrying groceries or standing at the kitchen counter. This functional application transforms isolated exercises into practical strength gains.

Movements to avoid during recovery

Certain exercises can worsen muscle separation and delay healing. Traditional abdominal exercises like crunches and sit-ups create excessive pressure along the midline, potentially widening the gap. Full planks similarly strain the compromised connective tissue.

High-impact activities such as running and jumping introduce additional challenges before core stability returns. Movements involving significant twisting or uneven loading, like certain yoga poses or asymmetrical lifting, require modification until healing progresses.

Even seemingly innocent daily movements deserve attention. Getting out of bed by sitting straight up creates substantial pressure along the midline. Instead, women should roll to their side before pushing up with their arms. Similarly, lifting while holding the breath increases internal pressure that can compromise healing progress.

The road to full recovery

Recovery timelines vary significantly among women based on factors including pregnancy history, genetics and adherence to therapeutic exercises. Research indicates that noticeable improvement typically begins after four to six weeks of consistent practice, but complete resolution may require months of dedicated effort.

Professional guidance substantially improves outcomes. Physical therapists specializing in postpartum care offer individualized assessment, personalized exercise progression and hands-on techniques that accelerate healing. These specialists also monitor progress objectively, adjusting interventions as needed.

The psychological benefits of addressing diastasis recti extend beyond physical improvement. Many mothers report increased confidence, reduced frustration with physical limitations and a stronger connection to their postpartum bodies. This holistic approach recognizes that physical healing contributes significantly to overall postpartum wellbeing.

For new mothers already navigating the demands of infant care, adding another responsibility might seem overwhelming. Yet addressing this condition represents an investment in long-term health and function. As women gradually reclaim core strength, they often discover improved energy and capacity for the physical demands of motherhood.