With Diddy’s sex trafficking trial looming on the horizon, the U.S. Department of Justice added more charges onto the ones that have already been filed against the beleaguered Bad Boy boss.

The Justice Department adds revisions to the indictments

U.S. attorneys did not add charges, but expanded to include “forced labor” to the trio of indictments that have already been filed. As it stands, Diddy will soon answer to the charges of sex trafficking, racketeering and prostitution.

The feds claim that Diddy blackmailed his sex victims

The 15-page revised indictment claims that Diddy coerced males and females into orchestrated sex sessions under the threat of violence, financial ruin, and the destruction of their reputation.

The Hollywood Reporter states that women were strong-armed into “highly orchestrated performances of sexual activity with male commercial sex workers,” who were flown to the parties from across state lines and even internationally.

The amended legal documents state that Diddy “caused these employees to believe they would be harmed — including by losing their jobs — if they did not comply with his demands.”

Continuing, the indictment reads: “With respect to one employee, Combs used physical force, psychological harm, financial harm, and reputational harm, and/or threats of the same to cause the employee to engage in sex acts” with him.

Diddy will be arraigned on the charges next week, The Hollywood Reporter states, with the trial scheduled to begin in May 2025.

Diddy continues to deny all charges filed against him

The disgraced music mogul continues to categorically deny the allegations as he languishes inside the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York.

“He looks forward to his day in court when it will become clear that he has never forced anyone to engage in sexual acts against their will,” Marc Agnifilo, a lawyer for Combs, said in a statement obtained by THR. “Many former employees stand by his side, prepared to attest to the dedication, hard work, and inspiration they experienced while helping build groundbreaking, award-winning businesses.”