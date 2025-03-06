Ice Cube trapped in Australia before storm in 70 years

Ice Cube is trying to “stay clear” of Australia’s worst storm in 70 years.

The 55-year-old rapper is set to perform concerts in Sydney and Melbourne this week, and he’s currently in a hotel on Queensland’s Gold Coast as the region prepares for Tropical Cyclone Alfred.


Appearing on Aussie show ‘The Project‘ from his hotel room, he said: “I’m staying clear of it.

“It is pretty cool. I haven’t been through a cyclone before. I can check this off my bucket list for sure.”


While the N.W.A. icon seems to be close to the storm, he appeared to be staying lighthearted.

He quipped: “You know, I’m right here on the beach. The beach looks like it is going to be in the lobby in a minute.”

The hosts also took the opportunity to ask if he had spent time with Paul Rudd and Jack Black, who are in the region filming the ‘Anaconda’ reboot.

Cube – who starred in the original movie in 1997 – said: “I never saw them. I was just out doing some sightseeing and hanging out before my Sydney show.

“I haven’t seen Jack Black or Paul Rudd around here. I don’t know what you are talking about!”

Meanwhile, people in the path of the Category 2 storm have been urged to “act now” and leave the region before the “extremely rare” weather worsens.

Queensland premier David Crisafulli said: “There is a chance this cyclone will cross in the middle of the night with a high tide.

“That is not the time to be making your evacuation plan, now is the time.”

As a result of the weather, flights have been cancelled across southeast Queensland and norther New South Wales.

Acting Gold Coast Mayor Donna Gates said in a press conference: “This looks like the most significant event in our city in terms of destructive winds and heavy rain that we’ve seen since 1954.”

