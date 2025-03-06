Rep. Jasmine Crockett talks up protests and community focus

In a recent interview with Tatsha Robertson, Editor-In-Chief of The Root, Texas Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett addressed a pressing question: Should Black people focus on protests or prioritize strengthening their families and communities? This conversation is particularly relevant in today’s socio-political climate, where the intersection of activism and community support is often debated.

The importance of community engagement

“We need to look at this as an opportunity,” said Crockett, who emphasized the significance of community engagement. She suggests that while protests can be powerful tools for change, they should not overshadow the need for nurturing and supporting our families. She pointed out that community strength is foundational for any movement, as it builds resilience and solidarity among individuals. This perspective aligns with a growing sentiment among activists who believe that sustainable change begins at home.

Protests: A tool for change

While Crockett acknowledges the value of protests, she also cautions against relying solely on them as a means of achieving social justice. Protests can raise awareness and mobilize support, but they must be complemented by grassroots efforts that address the underlying issues affecting communities. This dual approach — protesting while simultaneously investing in community development — can create a more holistic strategy for social change.

Balancing activism and family

The congresswoman’s insights reflect a broader conversation within the Black community about the balance between activism and family responsibilities. Many young Black activists find themselves torn between participating in protests and fulfilling their roles within their families. Crockett’s message resonates with those who feel the weight of these dual responsibilities and seek guidance on how to navigate them effectively.

Empowering the next generation

Crockett also highlighted the importance of empowering the next generation. By fostering a sense of responsibility and activism in young people, communities can cultivate leaders who are equipped to tackle the challenges they face. This empowerment can take many forms, from mentorship programs to educational initiatives that emphasize the importance of civic engagement.