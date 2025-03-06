Make millions with this business execution formula

At the 2025 Atlanta Black Expo, business leaders, innovators, and rising entrepreneurs gathered to discuss strategies for scaling Black-owned businesses. Among the standout conversations was an insightful interview with Clive Morrison of CMJ Business Solutions, where he laid out the “Execution Formula” a game-changing approach for Black entrepreneurs striving to transition from hustling to true business ownership.

Morrison didn’t sugarcoat the truth: Talent and passion aren’t enough. Without execution, businesses remain stagnant, and many Black entrepreneurs unknowingly trap themselves in a cycle of “hustler mentality.” His solution? A structured, three-step approach strategy, process, and accountability that allows business owners to work smarter, delegate effectively, and build sustainable enterprises.

The execution formula: Strategy, process, and accountability

Many entrepreneurs have access to generic strategies via YouTube or business books, but Morrison emphasized that true success comes from tailoring these strategies to your specific business.

🔹 Strategy that fits you — “You could learn the strategies, but are those strategies particular to yourself?” Morrison challenged entrepreneurs to ensure their approaches align with their unique business model and goals.

🔹 Daily process for execution — Learning strategies is only step one; implementing them consistently is where success is built. “What does that look like day-to-day executing that strategy?” Morrison stressed that without a clear, repeatable system, execution fails.

🔹 Accountability (self or external) — “A lot of times we lie to ourselves,” Morrison noted. Entrepreneurs often make excuses, convincing themselves that certain tasks can wait. But real accountability, whether through a mentor, business coach, or peer network, keeps businesses moving forward.

The shift: From hustler mentality to CEO mentality

Morrison broke down a major roadblock for many Black entrepreneurs: the hustler mentality.

🔹 Hustler mentality: Constantly chasing the next customer, feeling overwhelmed by service delivery, and struggling with inconsistent revenue. “You’re always hustling because you’re like, ‘Where’s my next customer coming from?'” Morrison explained. Many start businesses based on what they’re good at or what they can sell, but without a structured plan, growth remains elusive.

🔹 CEO mentality: Moving from survival mode to structured leadership, with a focus on delegation, understanding KPIs, conducting market research, and building scalable business models. CEOs don’t just work in their business — they work on their business.

Education, application and review: The cycle of mastery

Morrison emphasized that learning alone isn’t enough. Entrepreneurs must embrace a continuous cycle of education, application, and review:

🔹 Education — Learn the relevant strategies and skills necessary to scale.

🔹 Application — Implement the knowledge through real-world execution in daily business operations.

🔹 Review — Analyze what works and what doesn’t, making adjustments to improve outcomes.

He likened this to a basketball player needing a coach — you can watch all the training videos, but without an expert guiding you, you’ll never refine your technique. “Because you don’t see your blind spots,” Morrison explained.

The trap of the ‘one-man operation’

Many entrepreneurs believe they have to do everything themselves, but Morrison warned that being a one-person operation leads to burnout.

🔹 The solo struggle: “But guess what? Everything’s on you … No matter how much money you have, if you still have to make every decision, you’ll experience decision fatigue and burnout.”

🔹 Delegation as a growth strategy: Successful entrepreneurs know when to step back and trust others to handle key tasks. Morrison outlined three levels of delegation:

1️⃣ “Tell them how to do it” — For entry-level hires, provide detailed step-by-step instructions.

2️⃣ “Tell them what to do” — Assign tasks with some flexibility, then review the results.

3️⃣ “Give them ownership” — Hire experts and trust their judgment, allowing them to execute without micromanagement.

Hiring right: The art of vetting talent

Morrison compared the hiring process to finding a life partner — it requires patience, clarity, and intentionality.

🔹 “That comes with a track record. That comes with people proving themselves.” Entrepreneurs must have a clear vision of what they need before hiring.

🔹 “Your hiring process has to be very rigid.” Successful hiring isn’t just about filling roles; it’s about ensuring new hires align with the company’s long-term goals.

Leveraging AI to streamline workflows

AI is no longer a luxury, it’s a necessity for scaling businesses efficiently. Morrison outlined a simple framework for using AI tools like ChatGPT to enhance productivity:

🔹 Gather information — Find foundational content.

🔹 Find prompts — Use real-world prompt frameworks for AI tools.

🔹 Utilize AI — Plug information into AI to generate content.

🔹 Utilize GPTs — Save AI preferences for future automation.

By automating repetitive tasks, Black entrepreneurs can focus on growth, innovation, and leadership.

‘Your business can only go as high as you go’

Morrison delivered a powerful takeaway:

“Your business can only go as high as you go. You’re the leader. The business is going to stop wherever your leadership stops, wherever your personal responsibility stops, wherever your skill set stops.”

In other words, scaling a business requires scaling yourself first. Entrepreneurs who refuse to learn, delegate, or embrace new tools will eventually cap their own growth.

Final takeaway: Execute, don’t just plan your business

For Black entrepreneurs looking to break free from the hustle cycle and truly scale, Morrison’s execution formula is the key:

✅ Develop a strategy tailored to your business.

✅ Implement consistent daily processes.

✅ Hold yourself accountable through coaching or mentorship.

✅ Shift from working in your business to leading it.

✅ Leverage AI and automation to scale efficiently.

If you find yourself constantly grinding but never growing, it’s time to ask yourself: Are you executing, or just planning?