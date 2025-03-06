Nationwide toll payment scams target unsuspecting drivers

A sophisticated scam targeting drivers with fake toll payment demands has prompted transportation officials across multiple states to issue urgent warnings. The scheme, which has gained traction in Virginia and Ohio, involves fraudulent text messages claiming recipients owe unpaid toll fees and directing them to malicious payment links.

As these scams proliferate, authorities emphasize the importance of verification processes and outline specific protective measures drivers should take when receiving suspicious communications about toll charges.

Text message tactics exploit driver uncertainty

The Virginia Department of Transportation has taken aggressive steps to alert motorists about these deceptive messages. Using their official social media channels, VDOT emphasized that legitimate government agencies never send toll bills through text messages.

“VirginiaDMV doesn’t do this! Do not click links or provide financial information through text messages,” the department warned in a recent Facebook post, highlighting the critical distinction between official communications and fraudulent attempts.

According to reports from ABC 13, the scam typically begins with a text message directing recipients to a link where they are prompted to submit payment for allegedly unpaid tolls. The messages often create a false sense of urgency, pressuring recipients to address the supposed debt immediately.

Ohio drivers face increased targeting following system changes

In Ohio, the recent implementation of the E-ZPass tolling system in 2024 has created fertile ground for scammers to exploit. During the initial rollout, the state implemented a grace period allowing drivers to adjust to the new system without incurring late fees for unpaid tolls.

However, once this grace period ended in February, the Ohio Turnpike resumed issuing late fees for unpaid tolls. This transition period has coincided with a significant increase in fraudulent messages targeting Ohio drivers who may be uncertain about the new system’s billing procedures.

Ohio officials have consistently emphasized that all legitimate toll bills are sent through traditional mail rather than electronic messages. This clear distinction provides drivers with a straightforward way to identify fraudulent communications.

Seven essential protection strategies for drivers

As these scams become more sophisticated, drivers must employ multiple protective measures to safeguard their financial information. Transportation officials recommend these seven critical steps:

Never click suspicious links in unsolicited text messages, regardless of how urgent the message appears. These links typically lead to fraudulent websites designed to steal personal information.

in unsolicited text messages, regardless of how urgent the message appears. These links typically lead to fraudulent websites designed to steal personal information. Verify all charges directly with the appropriate tolling agency using official contact information obtained from their legitimate website, not from the suspicious message itself.

with the appropriate tolling agency using official contact information obtained from their legitimate website, not from the suspicious message itself. Remember legitimate billing practices — Official toll agencies send bills through postal mail, not via text messages or emails with payment links.

— Official toll agencies send bills through postal mail, not via text messages or emails with payment links. Monitor E-ZPass accounts regularly through official websites to track legitimate toll charges and identify discrepancies quickly.

through official websites to track legitimate toll charges and identify discrepancies quickly. Report unwanted text messages by forwarding them to 7726 (SPAM), which helps authorities track and combat these scams more effectively.

by forwarding them to 7726 (SPAM), which helps authorities track and combat these scams more effectively. Contact local law enforcement if you believe you’ve been targeted or fallen victim to a toll payment scam.

if you believe you’ve been targeted or fallen victim to a toll payment scam. Submit reports to the FBI’s Crime Complaint Center for potential investigation and to help authorities build cases against scam operators.

Resources available for concerned motorists

Drivers seeking verification of legitimate toll charges have several official channels available. Transportation authorities emphasize the importance of using these verified resources rather than responding to unsolicited messages.

Ohio drivers can access information through the official Ohio Turnpike website or the E-ZPass Ohio portal. For direct verification, motorists can contact the E-ZPass customer service center at (440) 971-2222 during business hours.

Virginia drivers should consult the Virginia Department of Transportation’s official website for information about legitimate toll charges and payment options. The department maintains dedicated customer service lines for each tolling facility in the state.

Evolving tactics require increased vigilance

As technological systems for toll collection advance, scammers continuously adapt their approaches to exploit transitions and confusion. The recent surge in toll-related scams demonstrates how fraudsters opportunistically target areas undergoing system changes.

Transportation officials note that these schemes often coincide with public announcements about tolling systems, as scammers capitalize on media coverage and public awareness campaigns. This pattern underscores the importance of heightened vigilance following any publicized changes to tolling procedures.

Security experts anticipate these scams will continue evolving as more states implement electronic tolling systems. The shift away from cash payments creates new opportunities for digital fraud that traditional toll collection methods did not present.

Maintaining awareness as the best defense

The proliferation of toll payment scams highlights the broader landscape of text message fraud targeting consumers across multiple sectors. Transportation officials emphasize that awareness remains the most effective protection against these deceptive schemes.

By understanding legitimate communication practices from toll authorities and recognizing red flags in unsolicited messages, drivers can significantly reduce their vulnerability to these increasingly sophisticated scams.

Authorities stress that legitimate toll agencies will never request payment through text message links, providing drivers with a clear standard for evaluating communications about toll charges. When in doubt, contacting the tolling authority directly using officially published contact information remains the safest approach.