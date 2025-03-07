A heartfelt farewell to D’wayne Wiggins: An R&B legend

This morning, the world lost an irreplaceable soul as D’wayne Wiggins, the iconic founding member of Tony! Toni! Toné!, took his final breath after a valiant battle with cancer. Surrounded by family, friends, and loved ones, D’wayne’s passing marks the end of a remarkable journey—one defined by unrelenting passion and a legacy that forever shaped R&B music.

True to his word, D’wayne never retired; just last weekend, he graced the stage in his beloved Oakland, pouring his heart into a performance that now stands as his final gift to fans. He vowed to perform until he couldn’t anymore, and he did—leaving us with memories of his unwavering spirit. D’wayne Wiggins wasn’t just a musician; he was a visionary. As a guitarist, vocalist, and producer, he co-created Tony! Toni! Toné!’s timeless sound, blending soul, funk, and gospel into hits like “Feels Good” and “Anniversary.” His influence rippled far beyond the group, touching countless artists through his mentorship and production genius. At his West Oakland “House of Music” studio, he nurtured Destiny’s Child in their early days, guiding them toward superstardom.

His touch graced works by Alicia Keys, Keyshia Cole, H.E.R., and Kehlani, cementing his role as a cornerstone of modern R&B. From Too Short to Ludacris, his collaborations showcased a versatility that bridged genres and generations. D’wayne’s warmth, grit, and love for Oakland shone through every note. His loss leaves a void, but his music—raw, soulful, and eternal—will echo forever. As we mourn, we celebrate a man who lived for the stage, his family, and the art that connected us all. Rest in rhythm, D’wayne; your legacy sings on.