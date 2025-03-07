Local dementia experts to provide help to caregivers at free screening

March 18th The Carter Center is hosting us for a screening of our documentary film My Mama Joe, Hope & Help which features my own family experience caring for our matriarch as a person living with dementia. There is a post-film panel discussion with local experts, and we’ll distribute a workbook and resources.

I’m inviting you to join us for this educational outreach, and also to share with others in your family, networks, and Faith community in or near the greater Atlanta area. We want folks connected to information and resources that will better position them for healthy aging, caregiving, and risk reduction for dementia.

The film is appropriate for all ages, and the event is free and open to anyone. Advanced registration is required, and that link is www.mamajoeproject.com/thecartercenter or via the QR on the attached flyer.

“There are only four kinds of people in the world: those who have been caregivers, those who are currently caregivers, those who will be caregivers and those who will need caregivers.

-Rosalynn Carter, Former First Lady

Family caregiving for chronic illness is becoming a growing public health issue. The world’s population is aging, and the number of people 60 and older is projected to double by year

2050. This is significant because age is the leading risk factor for dementia, which is an umbrella term for the set of conditions that often includes progressive memory loss and

cognitive decline. Alzheimer’s is the most common form of dementia and the costliest disease to the US Economy.

Film Synopsis

My Mama Joe is a documentary film that centers caregiving through the story of JoeAnna “ Mama Joe” Caldwell, an African-American woman who endured a childhood of trauma

and poverty to become a celebrated community champion. Dedicated to service, she was an advocate for the hurting, staunch supporter of education, and launched several feeding

and outreach programs. Her moniker Mama Joe is well deserved, as she bore 4 children, adopted 6 children, and served as “play mom” and unofficial mother to many others from

all walks of life.

A seeming unlikely candidate for chronic illness, Mama Joe was diagnosed in 2014 with Alzheimer’s dementia. The film’s story arc contrasts her distinguished record of serving

others, with an authentic glimpse of the highs and lows associated with family caregiving. Integrated with the personal narrative of Caldwell, are appearances from national experts

representing: AARP, Baylor College of Medicine, The Alzheimer’s Association, Harvard University, The Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregivers and more. Ultimately, the goal is to

raise awareness, highlight resources, and inspire hope so that individuals, families, and communities are better positioned for healthy aging, and an improved quality of life.

Film Screening/Outreach

The film is part of a larger movement in The Mama Joe Project, which includes grass roots outreach called Community Engagement Forums. Colleges, non-profits, religious and civic

leaders make up the partners who host events at movie theaters, auditoriums, or college lecture halls. Attendees screen the My Mama Joe film, followed by facilitated Q&A with

local experts in film related themes. This initiative is innovative in that while relevant for all audiences, is the first educational film on brain health developed by and featuring the

perspective of diverse voices, that also has a corresponding multi-regional outreach component.