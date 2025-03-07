Freddie Old Soul is here to change the conversation

Chicago has always been a city of storytellers, and rapper Freddie Old Soul is one of its most dynamic voices. Born from the poetry scene, nurtured by the legendary Brother Mike and shaped by the city’s evolving hip-hop landscape, Freddie’s journey is one of authenticity, resilience and self-discovery. In this exclusive interview, she discusses her poetic roots, the power of storytelling, Black motherhood and her upcoming EP, “Green Milk.” From writing poetry to making music that challenges perspectives, Freddie Old Soul is here to shake things up — and she’s only getting started.

What was it about poetry that was so attractive to you?

It’s so hard to explain, because it’s this innate feeling that tells me to write. When you’re young, you have this uncontainable passion that has no limits. I can be in control of my narrative, and I could give myself an identity through this, because for a while I didn’t really know how to not express my feelings. I felt it gave me an avenue. This is my superpower. So everything about poetry to me has always been special. It’s a place where you can say in detail everything that you’re feeling.

You worked with a legend, Brother Mike. Talk about that experience.

Brother Mike made sure that we knew how special we were before we walked into YOUmedia. When we walked into YOUmedia, you were heard, you were understood, you were respected, and you were loved. Brother Mike, he made sure to empower us in a way where we could make an impact on the world. I remember times where he would pull me to the side and say, “Do you know that you got it? Do you know that you’re special?”

You call yourself Freddie Old Soul. What does this name represent to you?

People have been calling me Freddie all my life. Old soul really comes from me traveling through my ancestry, traveling through time, and knowing that my soul has experienced so many things. I have so much knowledge and wisdom within me for multiple lifetimes. I feel I could take what was old and bring it into the new and repurpose it in a way where people [that are] here now have more knowledge and understanding. If you have the wisdom from the past you can go even further in your future. So it’s a way for me to honor my ancestors and honor the fact that I love love samples. I love sampling music that my mom and my dad would listen to. That’s kind how it came about, Freddie Oldsoul, she got an old soul.

Your music challenges people to think deeper. What’s one topic people need to explore more?

I would say the experience of Black motherhood. I would say topics around body positivity. People need to explore more topics on just being happy with who they are now versus trying to package themselves to fit into a specific category.

In an industry where artists feel pressured to conform. How are you able to stay true to who you are?

Sometimes it gets hard because you could get lost in the sauce of trying to be so seen and heard that you kind forget the whole reason why you’re doing it. It’s me remembering the true essence and the reason why I write in the first place. The true reason and essence of my writing is to be closer to the most high.

What’s next for Freddie Old Soul?

Well I’m a superstar that’s what’s next. – And so now I realize what’s next for me is having the audacity to live so much that this s— goes global. I am working on an EP, it’s called “Green Milk.” Green Milk really means to wake the f— up. Y’all been sleeping. Y’all need this green milk real quick, and I’m super excited about it because it’s going to be bigger than anything I ever created before.

If somebody is listening to Freddie Old Soul for the first time, what’s one message you want them to take away from it?

That girl is different. She’s giving me knowledge, she’s giving me wisdom, she’s teaching me about God, She’s telling me that I’m fine, just the way that I am. That’s what people should get when they listen to me.