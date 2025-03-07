Is Kamala Harris the next California governor?

Former Vice President Kamala Harris is mapping out her next steps in politics and setting a timeline for making a major decision about her future.

After last November’s election loss to now-President Donald Trump, Harris is seriously considering a 2026 run for governor of California, stepping into a leadership role in a state where she’s already made history. According to sources close to her, she plans to make a final decision by the end of summer. Politico was the first to report the news.

A win in heavily Democratic California, the nation’s most populous state and the world’s fifth-largest economy could solidify her legacy and expand her influence. However, political analysts and allies acknowledge that a gubernatorial run—and victory—would likely take a 2028 presidential bid off the table.

Harris is no stranger to breaking barriers. She has already made history as:

-The first Black woman U.S. vice president

-The first woman vice president in U.S. history

-The highest-ranking Black woman in American politics

Before becoming VP, Harris blazed a trail in California politics, serving as San Francisco District Attorney, California Attorney General, and U.S. Senator. Those close to her say she has always been intrigued by the idea of leading California as governor—an opportunity to shape policies on a national and global scale. If she runs and wins, she will make history again as the first Black woman governor in U.S. history.

As she weighs her next move, the question remains: Will Harris choose to lead California or set her sights on another path? The decision could shape her future and the future of Black leadership in American politics.