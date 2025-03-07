Julien’s & TCM’s ‘Harry Belafonte: A Man of Action’ sale

Los Angeles, California – March 6, 2025 – Julien’s Auctions and Turner Classic Movies (TCM), the ultimate destination for Hollywood memorabilia auctions, concluded today, “Harry Belafonte: A Man of Action,” in a monumental white glove sale that encapsulated the legacy and impact of the global icon who committed his groundbreaking seven-decade career and super stardom to be a force for change. Overall, the auction held today Thursday, March 6, 2025 live at Julien’s Studios in Los Angeles with hundreds of bidders from around the world participating online at juliensauctions.com achieved $503,369.

Nearly 400 historic artifacts across the breadth of Harry Belafonte’s peerless career as one of the 20th and 21st century’s most celebrated entertainers and lifelong activist from his earliest days on New York’s nightclub scene through his breakout musical and theatrical stardom, to his work with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, “We are the World,” and the global progressive movement appeared.

The top highlight of the auction was the sale of the “We are the World” original lead sheet music signed and inscribed to Harry Belafonte by Bruce Springsteen, Lindsey Buckingham, Kenny Loggins, Lionel Richie, Huey Lewis, Kim Carnes, Cyndi Lauper, Dionne Warwick, Kenny Rogers, and Paul Simon that sold for $39,000. His 1986 American Music Award for “We Are the World” presented to Belafonte for initiating and organizing USA for Africa sold for $9,100.

Another remarkable item that captivated bidders was a Chesterfield tan leather sofa that furnished Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s guest suite at Belafonte’s New York City apartment, upon which the two men talked late into the evening during King’s visits and remained in his apartment of more than 45 years that sold for $16,250 over 5 X estimate of $3,000.

Highlights include (with winning bids):

A bronze portrait bust of Harry Belafonte, sculpted by great friend and fellow music icon Tony Bennett, mounted to a base with a plaque reading, “The Patriot / Benedetto / 2013,” ($11,700, over 11 X estimate of $1,000)

Dinah Award presented to Harry Belafonte for “Outstanding NightClub Act of 1955 Male Singer” ($2,600 13 X estimate of $200)

Belafonte at Carnegie Hall 1960 Gold record award ($7,620 9.5 X estimate of $800)

President John F. Kennedy typed and signed letter to Harry Belafonte referencing the 1962 event “New York’s Birthday Salute to President Kennedy at Madison Square Garden” ($13,000 4 X estimate of $3,000)

Martin Luther King, Jr. typed letter dated April 30, 1964 regarding the Southern Christian Leadership Conference booklet ($10,400)

A set of three talking drums labelled “Cuba,” which Harry Belafonte played in many of his performances throughout the years ($3,250 over 10 X estimate of $300)

A black 1970s Hohner Resonator 11 accordion, made in Germany in a case with Air France labels ($2,925 over 5 X estimate of $500)

Harry Belafonte’s many career honors and awards: 1989 Kennedy Center Honor Award ($7,620), Thurgood Marshall Lifetime Achievement Award presented by the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc. in 1993 ($3,810 over 12 X estimate of $300), a pair of Paul Robeson themed awards presented to Belafonte ($3,900 19.5 X estimate of $200), and NAACP Award for Lifetime Achievement ($1,587 over 5 X estimate of $300) among others

Hardcover first edition books signed and inscribed by Belafonte’s inner circle such as Sammy Davis Jr. ‘s Yes I Can: The Story of Sammy Davis Jr. inscribed, “To Harry Hope you enjoy it. Sammy” ($3,575 over 17 X estimate of $200), If Beale Street Could Talk signed and inscribed by author James Baldwin ($4,550 15 X estimate of $300), as well as hardcover copies of This Life inscribed by author Sidney Poitier ($2,275 7.5 X estimate of $300) and Now Sheba Sings the Song inscribed by Maya Angelou ($2,222.50 over 7 X estimate of $300), and a first-edition of Zora Neale Hurston’s autobiography Dust Tracks on a Road ($3,575 over 23 X estimate of $150)

Photographs such as a black and white Roy Decarava photograph of a boy titled “David, New York, 1952” ($11,430) and original publicity still from the 1943 musical film Stormy Weather inscribed by the film’s star, tap dance legend Bill Robinson ($6,500 32.5 X estimate of $200)

Fine jewelry including Belafonte’s personalized Movado 14 karat gold automatic wristwatch ($6,500 over 4 X estimate of $1,500), Medaille D’Or Geneve 18 karat gold Swiss hunting case pocket watch ($3,575), a pair of 14 karat gold cufflinks, personalized from his second wife Julie Robinson and inscribed, “TO HARRY WITH ALL” and “MY LUV JULIE” and dated 1954 ($3,492 over 4 X estimate of $800), sterling silver cuff bracelet gifted to Harry Belafonte by Quincy Jones marked with Quincy Jones Foundation logo ($3,900 19.5 X estimate of $200) and more

Leading up to the auction event, TCM and Julien’s, in partnership with Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC), held a special screening of the documentary Following Harry and a powerful panel at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills featuring the documentary’s director Susanne Rostock, President & CEO of BMAC (Black Music Action Coalition) Willie “Prophet” Stiggers, Aloe Blacc, and Chuck D of Public Enemy. The evening invoked Harry Belafonte’s wishes that a new generation of activists continue his work and commitment to social justice and included an advanced auction preview of his collection.

