K Love the Poet on poetry, purpose, and divine alignment

From an early age, K Love the Poet felt a deep responsibility to nurture and uplift those around her. As a child, she gathered neighborhood kids on her porch, braided their hair, and took them to the library—unknowingly walking in her purpose. It wasn’t until discovering spoken word that she truly understood her calling. Now, as she prepares to open for legendary MC Lyte at Chicago’s City Winery on March 14, K Love reflects on faith, spirituality, and divine timing in her journey.

Living in purpose

“I did not realize what a gift it was as a young person,” K Love explains. “At 11 years old, I would have all the 7-year-olds in the neighborhood on my porch every Saturday. I was combing their hair and taking them to the library.”

Her mother often reminded her, “These are not your children, little girl. You are my child.” But K Love couldn’t ignore her sense of responsibility toward them.

“I knew very young that I would teach. I assumed I would become a school teacher, but poetry was the wild card that popped up. It was like, ‘You’re gonna teach, but you’re gonna use this to do it.’ I instantly knew this was my purpose.”

Faith as foundation

Initially known as a Christian or gospel poet, K Love’s early work centered on faith and spirituality. “In more recent days, I consider myself an artist whose foundation is spiritual, not necessarily religious,” she says.

“I do feel like this is a God-given gift, so I treat it like it’s sacred. I believe I’m here to deliver a message my ancestors gave me. You won’t see me doing foolishness with the lyrics.”

The MC Lyte opportunity

The opportunity to open for MC Lyte came through what K Love considers divine timing. After seeing MC Lyte’s post about her tour and “The Lyft Up Cypher,” K Love submitted a recently viral video called “Do a New Thing.”

“I asked my fan base to make sure MC Lyte sees this. Within 24 hours, MC Lyte herself DM’d me on Instagram saying ‘I need your management information.'”

Initially invited to perform in Richmond, Virginia on February 16—the same day as K Love’s annual birthday concert—she had to decline. “I said I’m so sorry I’m booked, but I would love an opportunity to do it in my hometown, Chicago.”

After setting down her phone, K Love returned to find multiple messages asking if she could perform in Chicago on March 14 or 15. “They’re really rocking with me,” she realized. “I said I could do Chicago on the 14th, and it has been a date since then.”

What to expect

For her City Winery performance, K Love promises “the truth, vulnerability, integrity, transparency, authenticity, and love. You are going to get the typical K Love experience—I’m gonna bring a lot of passion and be honest and true to myself.”