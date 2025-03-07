Karen Freeman-Wilson calls for unity at women’s luncheon

Karen Freeman-Wilson, president and CEO, delivered a powerful message at Crain’s Women of Influence Luncheon on Thursday, March 6, 2025, in Chicago. Her words resonated amid the current economic and political climate facing the country.

Freeman-Wilson acknowledged the honor of being recognized among accomplished women while using the moment to issue a call to action and speak truth to power.

“It is truly a great and humbling honor to be recognized among the incredible women who have been honored before me,” Freeman-Wilson said. “My parents and Sunday school teachers taught me to always say ‘please’ and ‘thank you’ and to remember the Golden Rule — treat people the way you want to be treated. They also instilled in me the belief that we are all blessed to be a blessing.”

Her statement stressed leadership that emphasizes service over self-interest at a time when many Americans experience economic disparity and political division.

Freeman-Wilson’s work at the Chicago Urban League centers on advocacy for the Black community and other marginalized populations fighting for access to education, employment, housing and healthcare.

“I have had the privilege of living out these lessons not only with a loving family but also through my work, surrounded by an amazing team at the Chicago Urban League. It has been my honor to work on behalf of the Black community and other underserved communities, helping to ensure equal opportunity and access to resources that many of us take for granted.”

Freeman-Wilson connected historical struggles to present challenges, noting her upcoming participation in commemorating Bloody Sunday and the march from Selma to Montgomery.

“While many remember that time as one of disruption, it was truly a movement to achieve the same rights and opportunities that others already had — good housing, good jobs, quality health care, access to public accommodations, and, most importantly, the right to vote.”

Her call for unity resonated most strongly. “If we reflect on the divisions we see today, we recognize that this is an equally challenging time. But just as in the 1950s and ’60s, I believe there are more things that unite us than divide us. At our core, we all want the same things — quality education for our children, access to good health care, business opportunities, fair housing, and everything that makes up the American dream.”

