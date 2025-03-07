LeBron blasts Stephen A. Smith to his face regarding Bronny

LeBron James torched ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith after the Los Angeles Lakers game regarding the harsh way the “First Take” host has talked about his son, Bronny James.

LeBron James lectures Stephen A. Smith

A video clip has gone viral showing James having an intense conversation with Smith after the Lakers escaped with a narrow overtime win against the New York Knicks, 113-109, on Thursday, March 6.

Lip-readers, according to Sports Illustrated, The Daily Mail and other outlets said that King James was checking Smith about the way he has pummeled his son since he was drafted to the Lakers in the 2nd round of the 2024 NBA Draft.

During one “First Take” episode in late January, Smith begged LeBron James to convince the Lakers to stop playing Bronny James in any more games because he believed his play was so poor.

LeBron James defends Bronny James

James, 40, appeared to finish his intense lecture to Smith, 56, by saying, “keep my son out of this s—, bro,” as Smith shook his head and sat back down as James walked off and headed to the locker.

The following morning (Friday) on “First Take,” Smith addressed how James spat profanities at him while conveying his disgust with how Smith has covered Bronny.

“That was Lebron James coming up to me, unexpectedly, I might add, to confront me about making sure that I mind what I say about his son,” Smith began after the clip of their interaction played. “I can’t repeat the words because they aren’t suited for airwaves.”

Stephen A. Smith wishes they’d talked privately

Smith said he wishes that King James had called him or arranged a private meeting instead of having a showdown in front of a crowd of people.

“I wouldn’t say it was a conversation, but it was a one-on-one confrontation,” Smith began. “But then I wake up and everybody from ESPN and my agent and everybody else were telling me that this thing had gone viral.”

Smith said he understands LeBron Ramone James Sr. sticking up and defending LeBron “Bronny” James Jr. Smith is a father of two daughters.

“That wasn’t a basketball player confronting me. That was a parent. That was a father. And I can’t sit here and be angry or feel slighted by LeBron James in any way in that regard. By all accounts, he’s obviously a wonderful family man and a wonderful father who cares very, very deeply about his son … And he said what he had to say.”

Fans debate who was in the right

Social media is split on the James-Smith showdown in Crypto.com Arena.

“Can’t be mad at LeBron standing on business,” one X user said. “Media needs to be checked every once in a while, to let them know how real it can get.”

Another user, however, cooked James. “Imagine forcing your shit son into the league and demanding everyone not to talk about him. What a f—ing clown and trash human being.”