Roxanne Shanté’s journey from battle rap to Grammy glory

Few artists can say they have stayed true to themselves in an industry that often demands reinvention, compromise and sacrifice. But Roxanne Shanté, the battle rap phenom who carved out her place in hip-hop history as a teenager, has never wavered. From her early days rapping to becoming the first solo female rapper to receive a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, Shanté’s journey is a testament to resilience and authenticity.

In an exclusive conversation with rolling out, she reflects on her proudest achievements and what it means to be recognized among the greatest.

When you look back on your career, what are you most proud of?

That I never sacrificed my morals or I never changed. I can sleep very good at night because I know that Roxanne Shanté stayed Roxanne Shanté. I didn’t try to be anyone else. I didn’t try to do all of the things that may have been requested of me, especially being a young girl in the industry. I can sit back and say, okay, all of my no’s were worth all of these yes’s today.

What was that like for you as a teenage battle rapper, a woman in this male dominated space?

I didn’t see it as a male or female. I did see it as old and young. I didn’t come in thinking that I was an emcee, nor did I come in wanting to make records. I just came in to win battles and win money. It was just a source of income. I saw myself as a wordsmith. I never saw myself as an emcee. That’s why so many emcees put that in their title. And I was like, I’m just Shanté and I’m here to win.

What has been the biggest challenge of your life, of your career thus far?

I haven’t had any challenges as far as career-wise goes because I never set up a career line for me. There was a time in my life when I was very young, I went through the foster care system. I lived in the streets for a very long time, had been on my own, even went into the industry on my own without parents, without an attorney, without an accountant. I think that’s the reason why I was able to handle a career was totally different. I was never bit by the bug. See, some people get bit by the industry bug and then unfortunately, it stops them from being able to live life in case that does not work.

How did it feel to receive a Lifetime Achievement Award?

It felt amazing. But what really was an honor for me was when they were telling me the class that I was in. So when they put you in a class with Prince, Frankie Beverly, Frankie Valley, Taj Mahal, the Clash and then Roxanne Shanté it gets no better.

When I got my award and I was able to get up there on stage and I looked out to the crowd, I looked out to a crowd of not those who just attended Grammys, but I looked out to a crowd of those who felt Roxanne Shanté deserves this Grammy.

My Grammy has been sent to my home and I have not unboxed it. And it’s not because I don’t want to hang it up in my house, but I recently lost my mom. I’m going to take my Grammy and I’m going to open it up on the roof of my projects. I’m going to sit there and I’m going to think about little Roxanne Shanté who said, one day I’m going to get a Grammy. One day they’re going to know me. The world is going to know my name.