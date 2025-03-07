Press Play Friday: Tory Lanez returns, new Doechii and Gelo

Hello, it’s time to press play. This Friday we received a ton of new music that will carry us through the spring. We got a new album from a rapper who has been incarcerated for shooting another rapper. We got a fire single from one of the trendiest female rappers in the game. We have arguably the hottest new rapper returning with his second single. That’s enough previews, let’s get into it and press play.

Tory Lanez – PETERSON

Tory Lanez hasn’t dropped an album since 2022, and he finally made his return to music with the self-titled PETERSON. He is still in jail but that couldn’t stop him from releasing some fire. He released PETERSON, and honestly, it’s free Tory until it’s backwards. The album features a steady diet of the same artists: DSTNY, Yoko Gold, and King Midas. Jail hasn’t affected Tory Lanez’s sound at all, he can still rap and sing with the best of them.

Standout Tracks: “Lawyer Fees,” “Free Tory,” and “White Lightning”

NBA YoungBoy – More Leaks

The return of NBA YoungBoy is upon us. He is still locked up, but not for too much longer. But while we wait for his release in July, his label grabbed a bunch of his throwaway tracks and formed his latest album More Leaks. What’s crazy is that NBA YoungBoy’s throwaway album is better than most artists’ actual album. The 20 tracks are high energy with a mix of his emo rock sound sprinkled in. Honestly this just builds the excitement for when YoungBoy is finally home.

Standout Tracks: “She A Demon,” “Hey Hey,” and “Trapped Out”

Singles

Gunna and Turbo – “Classy Girl”

The iconic duo is back with another smooth joint, “Classy Girl.” When Gunna is on his harmonizing tip, it is usually flames and this Turbo produced track is definitely that.

Kevin Gates – “Big Brudda Don’t Be Mad”

We know how sexual Kevin Gates songs can be and this song falls right in that vein. He tells all the nasty thing he wants to do to her on the chorus and first verse and on the second verse he let’s his opps know how gritty it can get for them. The duality on this song is beautiful.

Doechii – “Anxiety”

Nobody has had a better six-seven months than Doechii and she’s keeping her foot on our necks with “Anxiety.” She flips the iconic “Somebody That I Used To Know” beat and she did it justice.

Gelo ft. Glorilla – “Can You Please”

Melo had the hardest breakout single we’ve heard since Desiigner popped out with Panda, and he’s going to be 2 for 2 with “Can You Please.” He is keeping his signature early 2000s flow and even gets a fire verse from Big Glo here.