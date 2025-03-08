The 10 most talked-about celebrity brands in the world

In 2025, the easiest way to sell your product is to throw a celebrity’s face on it. This isn’t a new strategy, but it’s being used more than ever and the impact of these celebrities is stronger than ever. We’ve seen how the wrong celebrity endorsee can ruin a brand’s name — think Diddy and Ciroc — but we’ve also seen it vice-versa, think the early Kanye West and adidas partnership. Celebrity-driven brands are making major waves across industries like fashion, beauty, and entertainment. Here are the top 10 most talked-about celebrity brands dominating the first quarter of 2025.

1. Ye West’s Yeezy

It might be anti-semitic and get him canceled, but we cannot deny Ye West’s effectiveness. West’s Yeezy reigns supreme as the most talked-about celebrity brand in 2025. With 14.5 million Google searches and 13.4 million Instagram hashtags, Yeezy maintains unmatched digital engagement. The brand also boasts 3.1 million Instagram followers, further solidifying its presence in pop culture and fashion.

2. Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics

The Kardashian brand is one of the biggest in the world so this shouldn’t be surprising. But to see the youngest Kardashian surpass her older sister, Kim, is what’s most shocking here. Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics secures the second spot, commanding 24.7 million Instagram followers, the highest on this list. The brand has 1.6 million Google searches and 4.5 million Instagram hashtags, proving it remains a major force in the beauty industry.

3. Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty

Rihanna is the only celebrity with two separate brands on this list. Her first rounds out the top three. Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty ranks third, driven by 4.2 million Google searches and 13.1 million Instagram followers. With more than 205,000 Instagram hashtags, the brand’s influence continues to shape beauty trends and inspire inclusivity in cosmetics.

4. Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty

Rihanna’s presence doubles in the top five with her lingerie brand, Savage X Fenty. The brand boasts 5.1 million Instagram followers, 1.1 million Google searches, and 420,000 Instagram hashtags, maintaining its status as a standout in the fashion industry.

5. Kim Kardashian’s Skims

We knew Kim would make the list but to see her as he second Kardashian is still a little hard to believe. Kim Kardashian’s shapewear and loungewear brand Skims secures the fifth position. Kim Kardashian learned simplicity from Kanye West, and you can see the Yeezy affect in the brand, whether you like it or not. With 6.6 million Instagram followers, 3.8 million Google searches, and 292,000 Instagram hashtags, Skims continues to be a household name in fashion and comfort wear, and they even have a new location in Lenox Square to boot.

6. Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty

Our first Disney kid has entered the chat. Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez claims the sixth spot with 3.4 million Google searches and 1.2 million Instagram hashtags, ranking third highest in hashtag popularity. The brand’s 8 million Instagram followers reflect its growing impact, thanks to powerful messaging and influencer partnerships.

7. Dolly Parton’s Dollywood

Dolly Parton doesn’t have to do anything for the rest of her life, and those Dollywood checks will take care of her. Parton’s iconic theme park, Dollywood, takes seventh place with 5.5 million Google searches and 381,000 Instagram hashtags. With 314,000 Instagram followers, Dollywood’s popularity proves timeless in the world of entertainment.

8. Pharrell Williams’ Billionaire Boys Club

Pharrell’s legacy will always be attached to cool and BBC is a big reason why. Pharrell Williams’ Billionaire Boys Club ranks eighth with 116,000 Instagram followers, 3.4 million Google searches, and 1.2 million Instagram hashtags. The streetwear brand continues to hold a strong cultural presence in 2025.

9. Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville

Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville brand secures the ninth spot, generating 1.6 million Google searches, 644,000 Instagram hashtags, and 216,000 Instagram followers. Known for its laid-back lifestyle appeal, Margaritaville continues to thrive in hospitality and leisure.

10. Kate Hudson’s Fabletics

Alo is making a huge push in the activeware but they still can’t touch Fabletics. Kate Hudson’s Fabletics rounds out the top ten, amassing 1.9 million Instagram followers, 1.7 million Google searches, and 535,000 Instagram hashtags. The activewear brand continues to draw attention with its blend of performance and fashion.

Which celebrity brand do you think should have made the top 10?