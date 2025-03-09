As if the DDG and Halle Bailey custody battle couldn’t get any messier, the rapper turned to wax to decry his ex-girlfriend’s allegedly deliberate attempt to keep their son, Halo, from him.

DDG pleads on wax for Halle Bailey to let him see his son

DDG dropped the new track produced by Cash Cobain on Saturday night entitled “Don’t Take My Son.” The rapper spits bars about the ongoing custody and visitation struggles over their son.

“Don’t take my son because he’s all I got/I’m just having fun, I don’t love these thots,” DDG raps.

DDG claims Halle Bailey is tying money to visitations

DDG claims Bailey has not moved on from him and said he is righteously indignant about money being tied to his ability to see Halo.

“Tryna make me pay to see my son, that’s gonna make me hot,” he sings, later adding, “It’s not about the money, it’s more about the principle, you know I’m rich.”

During Friday’s tirade on a livestream, DDG said, “I just don’t want it to come to the point where he’s like, ‘my pops ain’t around,’ and that’s my main thing.” He also said he’s wary of a court battle as the situation could get “extremely messy.”

Many fans torch DDG for using the airwaves to air out his paternity issues

One person cynically wrote on YouTube comment’s section, “Watch he plays this everyday on live until he gets his son.”

A second woman dismisses the song, saying, “Only DDG would do something like this.”

A third person sympathizes with DDG’s pain. “I think bro dead a– about this song; he really loves his son. It’s some pain in this. He is trying to bring balance and harmony to this situation.”

Users on X seemed to share the same sentiments about DDG.

One netizen accused DDG of operating like a shrewd and calculating businessman rather than a concerned dad. “DDG took his business with Halle on twitch where he gets paid, posted a YouTube video about it where he gets paid, previewed a song about it that’ll be monetized when released. This is all planned out for money, attention, & control and its obvious af cause he won’t go to court.”

A second user has grown weary of DDG’s cyberspace theatrics. “At first I was with DDG about fathers not being able to see their children because of bitter b—-es, but now he’s doing too much. If you’re able to make a f—ing song, you’re able to take Halle to court to get your son.”

A third person grudgingly respects DDG’s ability to manipulate the situation for his personal gain. “DDG made a song about not taking his son … man say, dude seems immature asf but he know how to capitalize off some sh-t.”