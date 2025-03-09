Is Jurnee Smollett’s ex wrong? Now he’s asking for her 401K

Jurnee Smollett and Josiah Bell’s love story once seemed like a scene from a romantic comedy — but now, it’s unfolding more like a drama straight out of a Tyler Perry movie. The couple finalized their divorce in 2021 and initially agreed to a fair settlement. However, Bell is now seeking more. He’s reportedly going after a share of everything Smollett accumulated during their marriage — and even assets she acquired before they were together.

The two first met in the early 2000s and tied the knot in 2010. Throughout the marriage, Bell often publicly supported Smollett, especially as her Hollywood career skyrocketed with standout roles in “Underground” and “Lovecraft Country.” Their love story seemed picture-perfect — from heartfelt Instagram tributes to sweet red-carpet moments, and even collaborating on music, like Bell’s song “Smoke and Mirrors,” which he dedicated to Smollett. For a while, they looked like a power couple built to stand the test of time.

However, in 2020, the fairy tale ended when Smollett filed for divorce after nearly a decade of marriage. They finalized their split in 2021, and Smollett agreed to pay Bell close to $1 million as part of their settlement. Additionally, she’s been paying $7,000 a month in child support for their son. It seemed like everything was settled — until now.

Bell is reportedly back in court, now seeking access to Smollett’s 401(k) and her SAG (Screen Actors Guild) pension, which she has contributed to since she was three. His request has puzzled many, especially since these retirement funds predate their marriage and are tied directly to Smollett’s lifelong career in the entertainment industry. Fans are now questioning Bell’s motives and audacity as he seemingly attempts to stake a claim on wealth that Smollett accumulated long before they met.

For those unfamiliar, Smollett comes from a legendary family, but she has undoubtedly carved her path in the industry. She’s acted since she was a toddler, with early roles in “Full House” and “On Our Own.” Her breakout role came in “Eve’s Bayou,” and she’s since built an impressive career starring in major projects like “The Great Debaters,” “Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor,” “Birds of Prey,” and most notably, her critically acclaimed performance in “Lovecraft Country.”

So why is Bell now pursuing her hard-earned retirement savings? Is he genuinely entitled to it because of their marriage, or is he simply reaching for a lifeline after their divorce? Legally, spouses can sometimes claim some retirement assets accumulated during the marriage. Still, the fact that Bell is targeting funds that predate their relationship has many people side-eyeing him.

It also raises a moral question: Should an ex-spouse have access to wealth earned before the marriage? Furthermore, if Bell willingly agreed to a settlement and child support arrangement in 2021, why is he now reneging on that agreement? Is this about legal entitlement or simply financial desperation? And honestly — where is the shame?

The court will ultimately decide if Bell has any legal standing, but the public opinion is already loud and clear. Many people believe Bell is overreaching and that Smollett shouldn’t have to sacrifice her retirement savings—built from a lifetime of work—to appease an ex. Others are wondering if Bell’s financial situation has shifted, prompting him to pursue more.

So what do you think? Does Bell have a valid claim, or is this just a desperate cash grab? Should ex-spouses ever be entitled to assets acquired long before the marriage? Drop your thoughts in the comments.