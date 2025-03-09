Rihanna honors International Women’s Day with birth pics

On Saturday, in honor of International Women’s Day, Rihanna showed off never-before-seen photos of herself in the hospital after welcoming her two sons, RZA and Riot Rose Mayers.

Rihanna testifies on the miracle of motherhood

The global goddess shared the photos with her 149 million followers, punctuated by the caption: “By far the most powerful thing I’ve ever done as a woman…my little miracles! #internationalwomensday.”

Rihanna then dropped this jocular sentence: “And yes I gave birth in pearls and sunglasses… don’t ask, a lot was happening.”

Many fans believed Rihanna had another child

Many fans mistakenly thought that Bad Gal Riri had welcomed a third child.

“Rihanna, please. I thought you had another baby. I’m going thru enough,” one user wrote, while a second added: “Ngl i thought this was another successful hidden pregnancy.”

Rihanna’s journey into motherhood

Rihanna and her live-in partner, A$AP Rocky, welcomed their first son, RZA, in 2022. The following January, fans were surprised to learn at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show that she was pregnant with a second child. The world met Riot Rose in 2023.

The aficionado misses being immersed in fashion

Rihanna has conveyed that motherhood has been an overjoyed and transformative experience. The only drawback, she explained to Harper’s Bazaar, has been the “fun“ parts of fashion. “I feel like getting dressed is a fight on its own (now),“ Rihanna said.

“Everything is so … logical. What makes sense? What’s easy? What’s fast? I try not to overthink all that stuff, but you’re leaving the house. It kind of stops you from going out. How much energy do I have to put into getting ready? Doing my makeup, doing my hair, and then going to the closet and figuring out which three things in this entire room make sense together? You go through a fog. And fashion is so much fun, and I miss the fun.”

Fans enjoy living vicariously through the Barbadian billionaire beauty’s experiences.

Fans fawn over Rihanna

“Rihanna is so iconic,“ exclaimed one fan on X, while another opined, “Only Rihanna could turn childbirth into a fashion statement … buttt fr, this is the energy of a woman who knows her power, is unshaken, and doing things her way. Happy International Women’s Day to all the queens out there!”

A third championed the makeup maven, saying, “Rihanna is out here proving that women can do it all: birth, be a queen, and still set trends. Icon.“

A fourth marveled. “Rihanna is really out here giving birth in pearls and sunglasses like a boss! Only she could make it look that cool. Honestly, a true queen energy on International Women’s Day!“