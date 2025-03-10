The mother of G$ Lil Ronnie’s daughter R’mani boasted that she is going to bury her child in a custom Gucci outfit after she was slain in a hail of bullets the previous week.

Shamon Jones, the grieving girlfriend, also flexed during a three-hour livestream that she is going to bury her slain boyfriend, Lil Ronnie, in Prada.

Lil Ronnie, a local rap star out of Fort Worth, Texas, and their 5-year-old daughter were gunned down, execution-style, at a car wash in the suburb of Forest Hill.

Lil Ronnie’s surviving girlfriend said she’s not that upset

Jones made it unequivocally clear that she was not that upset that her daughter was murdered in broad daylight. In fact, Jones was in the middle of a raucous party days after her daughter and boyfriend’s deaths. She said she was more disturbed with how she died.

As readers look at the video below, some fans may find Jones’ way of grieving over the loss of her daughter and boyfriend at the same time somewhat callous and cold, if not shocking.

Shamon Jones said she grieves differently

“Yo, I ain’t gonna lie. I grieve a little differently, y’all,” she admitted during a livestream filmed during a party at her house. “Y’all took my little baby (R’mani), but I’m not muthaf—ing tripping on that s–t, b—h.”

Jones continued with her jarring rhetoric, saying: “B—h, He gives them and he takes them,” she said referring to her daughter’s death.. “We all gotta die up around this b—h. I ain’t f—ed up about it. I’m tripping with how she left, but I ain’t f—ed up about it.”

Shamon Jones outlines her daughter’s burial outfit

The mother wasn’t finished, explaining about how she plans to bury her daughter and boyfriend, R’mani and Lil Ronnie.

“I’m going to bury my baby in style, Gucci everything. F–k you talking about,” she said, before returning to the camera and adding, “And her daddy gonna be [buried in] Prada everything.”

Shamon Jones also said her man and daughter were targeted for death

Later on in the long livestream, Jones made it known she believes her daughter and boyfriend were the targets of a paid execution.

“That was a paid hit on my motherf—ing baby and my n—a,” Jones roared. “And them h–s all gon’ go. Everybody gon’ lay around this b—h, I promise you. We ain’t ducking no action. I’m ready to go.”

Continuing, Jones cursed the man she believes had beef with Lil Ronnie and she believes ordered the hit on him.

“And f–k CJ,” Jones continued. “F–k a CJ Kasino. F–k all Kasinos, f–k every Kasino around this b—h. And f–k the whole entire – okay, I can’t say that,”

After pausing, Jones revved it right back up. “I ain’t ducking no action. ‘Cause y’all h–s didn’t lose a daughter and a motherf—ing n—a. I did. Y’all didn’t.”