Nicole Lynn secures historic bag for NFL’s Myles Garrett

Klutch Sports Group’s Nicole Lynn has made history once again, negotiating a four-year extension for Cleveland Browns’ star defensive end Myles Garrett that will pay him $30 million a year and $123.5 million in guaranteed money.

“Congrats to the client, Myles Garrett, on becoming the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history!! A decade ago you took a meeting with a young agent just trying to catch a break,” Lynn posted on Instagram on Sunday, March 9. “Three years ago, it all came back around full circle, when you chose me to be your agent. It is an absolute honor to represent you, something I do not take for granted. Thank you for trusting me and our incredible team. By the way: you deserve every penny of that $204M deal.”

Lynn secured the deal for Garrett to stay with the Cleveland Browns, the team that drafted him with the first overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. She and Browns general manager Andrew Berry completed the deal Sunday, according to sources, satisfying a 29-year-old star who had just last month asked to be traded out of Cleveland, which limped to a 3-14 record last season.

The extension breaks a record that had been set just last Wednesday, when the Las Vegas Raiders made star defensive end Maxx Crosby, the league’s highest-paid non-quarterback at the time, with a three-year, $106.5 million deal.

Nicole Lynn keeps making history

Lynn, who wrote Agent You: Show Up, Do the Work, and Succeed on Your Own Terms, published in 2021, has consistently and continuously made history.

In 2019, she became the first Black woman to represent a top-three pick in the NFL Draft when she signed defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, who plays for the New York Jets.

She made history again in 2023, when she became the first Black woman agent to represent an NFL quarterback in the Super Bowl when Philadelphia Eagles signal caller Jalen Hurts started Super Bowl LVII.

She then made Hurts the highest-paid player later that year (since surpassed) when she secured a five-year, $255 million contract extension for him, with the first no-trade clause in the franchise’s history.

She’s a Delta

Of course, Lynn, a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, was the first Black woman to represent a Super Bowl-winning quarterback when Hurts and the Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in February.

It is fitting that this trailblazer who continues to make history did so during Women’s History Month and the day after International Women’s Day.