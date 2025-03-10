Taye Diggs admits he’s too tired for dating now

Taye Diggs “doesn’t have the energy” to go out on dates anymore. This confession comes as the actor approaches his mid-fifties, a time when many report shifting priorities in their personal lives.

The 54-year-old actor – who was previously married to former ‘Wicked’ star Idina Menzel and has son Walker Nathaniel, 15, with her – has been single since quietly splitting from Apryl Jones in 2023 but is too “old and tired” actually go anywhere for a romantic evening. Their marriage lasted from 2003 to 2014, making it one of Hollywood’s more enduring relationships before their separation.

“Lately, because I’m old and tired, I like to order in,” he told UsWeekly. “I don’t have the energy to get dressed up and go out. If I can bring someone over and order food in and watch TV or watch a movie, that’s where my head is now.” Dating habits often change with age, with many older singles preferring relaxed settings to formal outings.

The former ‘Private Practice’ star was then asked if he is good at cooking and admitted that is “absolutely not” the case, but is going to try to improve his skills for the sake of his son. Cooking has become an increasingly popular hobby among parents looking to create meaningful moments with their children.

“Absolutely not. But I would like to. I wish I did because it would give me great pride to be able to say that I cooked for my son. But I’m gonna try to figure that out. I enjoy ordering in, but I would like to learn. In this next year, I would like to be able to cook my kid a really good meal,” he said. Family meals are often considered important bonding opportunities between parents and their children.

Despite his own culinary shortcomings, Taye admitted that his own parents would “compete” against each other when it came to cooking when he was growing up. Family cooking traditions remain an important cultural touchstone for many families across America.

“There was always some kind of a chicken. Chicken Sunday, chicken salad, that’s what I remember. We had a big family, so there was always lots of chicken for the holiday meals,” he said. Chicken dishes feature prominently in many family dinner traditions across various cultures.

“[My mom and dad] would compete. They both had different strengths. My mom would do the every day [meals], and on special occasions, my dad would get in there and that would always be a little something extra. Things would be a little bit more spicy,” he revealed. This pattern of meal preparation reflects family dynamics that many can relate to.

Diggs‘ honesty about his dating preferences comes at a time when many celebrities are sharing more authentic glimpses into their personal lives. Dating patterns often evolve as people enter different stages of life.

The actor’s focus on his relationship with his teenage son aligns with the challenges and rewards of parenting adolescents. Parenting teens requires different approaches than younger children, with experts recommending quality time spent in casual settings.

Diggs, who rose to fame with roles in productions like “Rent” and “How Stella Got Her Groove Back,” has maintained a steady career in television, film, and theater for over two decades. His work spans Broadway, television, and film, showcasing his versatility as a performer.

The actor’s preference for low-key dates might also reflect broader lifestyle changes many experience in middle age, when career demands and family responsibilities often lead to a reprioritization of social activities. Many singles in their fifties report similar shifts in dating preferences.

Walker, Diggs’ son with Menzel, is now navigating his teen years, a critical developmental period when parental involvement takes on new dimensions. Father-son relationships during adolescence can be particularly meaningful for both parties.

As Diggs contemplates learning to cook for his son, he joins many parents seeking to pass down culinary traditions despite busy modern lifestyles. Cooking has long been considered a valuable life skill and a way to express care for family members.

The “All American” actor’s candid remarks about aging and changing priorities in his personal life offer a refreshing perspective on celebrity culture. His willingness to acknowledge his own limitations when it comes to cooking and energy levels resonates with many fans facing similar life transitions.