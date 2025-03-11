2 more arrests in Southern University student’s death

The Baton Rouge Police Department in Louisiana made a second and third arrest in the fraternity hazing death of Southern University student Caleb Wilson.

Baton Rouge has taken 3 men into custody so far

The BRPD announced they have 25-year-old Kyle Thurman and 28-year-old Isaiah Smith in custody on Tuesday, March 11. They were both charged with criminal hazing, a felony in the state of Louisiana, CBS News reports.

The first arrest took place on Friday, March 7 when Caleb McCray, 23, voluntarily turned himself into police. WAFB stated that McCray was later released on bond.

What happened to Caleb Wilson?

Wilson, a junior engineering student and a member of the renowned Southern University band, died after he was undergoing the traditional hazing ritual for Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. He and the other pledges were lined up inside a warehouse on the night of Feb. 26, 2025.

Thurman and Smith put on boxing gloves and punched the pledges four times, according to their arrest warrants obtained by CBS. The two punched Wilson in his chest several times before he reportedly collapsed with convulsions and released his bladder while on the ground.

Police accuse the 3 men of waiting to get Caleb Wilson medical attention

The police department accuses the three of failing to notify authorities or first responders of the developing emergency. Instead, later that evening, a group of Omegas dropped Wilson off at the Baton Rouge General Medical Center. They initially claimed that Wilson was hit while playing basketball at the park. However, none of the frat members stuck around to speak with the police.

Police quickly tracked down the men allegedly responsible

Wilson was pronounced dead at the hospital. Investigators are still trying to piece together the time of Wilson’s seizure and his drop-off at the hospital.

Smith was tracked down from surveillance cameras at the hospital that recorded his license plate number. He was the one who got Wilson out of the car and dropped him off with the help of the other two graduate frat members. Authorities later learned Smith is the Dean of Pledges.