Central City Health opens new 3rd street center in Detroit

DETROIT — Central City Health (CCH), a Detroit-based nonprofit, Federally Qualified Health Center and Level III Patient-Centered Medical Home, is expanding its commitment to accessible, high-quality healthcare with the grand opening of its new 3rd Street Health Center at 1240 3rd Street in downtown Detroit. This new facility will provide comprehensive primary care and behavioral health services to Detroit residents, regardless of their insurance status or ability to pay.

“Central City Health has been a trusted healthcare provider in Detroit for decades, evolving to meet the needs of the community,” said CCH President and CEO Dr. Kimberly Farrow-Felton. “The opening of our 3rd Street Health Center represents not just growth, but a deeper commitment to ensuring equitable healthcare access for all. By expanding our primary care and behavioral health services, we are strengthening the foundation of community wellness and building a healthier future for Detroiters.”

Spanning 5,400 square feet, the 3rd Street Health Center offers a comprehensive, patient-centered space for both primary care and behavioral health services in one convenient location. Primary care patients will have access to adult medical exams, women’s health services, vaccinations, chronic disease management, lab testing, and prescription management, among other essential services. Rooted in CCH’s member-centered care philosophy, the center is designed to support patients at every stage of their health journey.

To meet the growing demand for mental health support, the 3rd Street Health Center offers comprehensive behavioral health services, including therapy, psychiatric evaluations, case management, group sessions, intake services, and peer support, ensuring holistic, integrated care. The facility is equipped with 10 dedicated behavioral health rooms and three primary care rooms, with some spaces adaptable for group therapy sessions. To further enhance the patient experience, visitors will also have access to a refreshment cart with snacks and coffee in a warm, welcoming environment.

Health center hours are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The clinic welcomes same day appointments and walk-ins. Visit www.centralcityhealth.com or call 313-831-3160 for more information.

In addition, CCH has opened new administrative offices at 613 Abbott Street, adjacent to the 3rd Street Health Center, further strengthening the organization’s infrastructure and ability to serve the community. Spanning more than 19,000 square feet across two floors, the new space houses CCH’s executive leadership, quality, finance, billing, IT, human resources, and call center teams, along with the housing department, which provides essential support services to individuals in need of stable housing.

“We are excited to welcome both new and existing patients to our 3rd Street Health Center and look forward to growing our talented team of healthcare professionals,” said Farrow-Felton. “With the addition of our new administrative offices, we are further strengthening our ability to serve our staff and support the continued delivery of exceptional care.”

About Central City Health

As a Federally Qualified Health Center, Central City Health (CCH) provides comprehensive primary medical, behavioral health and dental care to residents of Detroit and Wayne County. People are never turned away based on their inability to pay or their lack of insurance. CCH also creates housing opportunities for Detroit residents and advances the City of Detroit’s goals to reduce homelessness by providing permanent, stable housing. CCH is located at 10 Peterboro in Detroit and can be reached at 313-831-3160. For more information, visit centralcityhealth.com.