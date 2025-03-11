2024 KIA EV6 GT AWD: The electrifying experience

As electric vehicles continue to reshape the automotive landscape, the 2024 KIA EV6 GT AWD is here to make a bold statement. After spending a week with KIA’s flagship electric crossover, it’s clear this isn’t just another EV jumping on the battery-powered bandwagon — it’s a legitimate contender in the high-performance electric segment.

The EV6 GT features a futuristic silhouette characterized by its sleek lines and aggressive stance that commands attention on the road. The GT trim adds subtle but effective visual enhancements — 20-inch wheels with neon-green brake calipers. The front fascia features KIA’s distinctive “Tiger Face,” accentuated by sharp LED headlights that enhance visibility and style. The low roofline gives it a sportier profile, while the rear teardrop design maximizes aerodynamics and visual appeal.

Inside, the cabin reflects a perfect blend of sophistication and practicality. Premium materials and thoughtful design create an inviting atmosphere. The spacious interior comfortably accommodates passengers, with high-quality upholstery. The driver-centric layout incorporates a dual 12.3-inch panoramic display for the digital cockpit and infotainment system, providing seamless access to navigation, media, and vehicle settings. At the heart of the 2024 EV6 GT AWD lies an impressive powertrain. With dual electric motors, it delivers an exhilarating 576 horsepower and 546 lb-ft of torque, launching from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.4 seconds. This kind of performance is typically reserved for high-end sports cars, yet KIA makes it accessible in an electric SUV.

The all-wheel-drive system ensures optimal traction, providing confidence whether you’re navigating city streets or tackling more challenging terrains. The EV6 GT is equipped with multiple driving modes, allowing drivers to tailor their experience — whether they prefer a smooth, relaxing cruise or a robust, adrenaline-pumping ride. The EV6’s suspension is tuned for performance without sacrificing comfort, making it a joy to drive on both winding roads and urban environments.

The 77.4-kWh battery delivers an EPA-estimated 218 miles of range in GT trim — noticeably less than the 310 miles available in less powerful EV6 variants. This range penalty is the price paid for the GT’s performance capabilities, though it falls short of what some competitors offer.

The vehicle supports ultra-fast charging, allowing the battery to go from 10% to 80% in approximately 18 minutes when connected to a 350 kW DC fast charger. This capability minimizes downtime during long journeys, making it a practical choice for both daily commutes and weekend adventures.

Starting at $61,600, the EV6 GT positions itself in premium territory. While this represents a significant premium over base EV6 models, it undercuts similar-performing options from luxury brands by $20,000 or more. With options, the GT prices at $64,090. The comprehensive standard feature set helps justify the price: adaptive cruise control, highway driving assist, premium audio, and KIA’s excellent 10-year battery warranty provide peace of mind and daily usability that complement the performance credentials.

As we look toward a future dominated by electric mobility, the EV6 GT positions itself as a frontrunner that promises an eco-friendly ride and an electrifying experience. The EV6 GT AWD is undoubtedly worth considering for anyone in the market for a premium electric SUV that delivers on all fronts.