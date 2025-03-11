Wendy Williams speaks about being taken to hospital

Wendy Williams clarified some misunderstandings about why the former talk show queen received a police escort to the hospital on Monday, March 10.

Wendy Williams was the one who contacted the NYPD

During her interview with “The Breakfast Club” radio show hosts on Tuesday morning, Williams and her advocate Ginalisa “Gina” Monterroso explained that they called and requested the police to come do a welfare check and to take her to the hospital. Williams wanted an independent psychiatric evaluation to refute the report from the living facility that Williams was incapacitated from dementia.

Monterroso, who is president of Connect Care Advisory Group and is working to help end Williams’ torturous stay at the adult living facility, told “The Breakfast Club” that she implored Williams’ lawyer “you have to be there” at the hospital with Williams.

“The world thinks she’s incapacitated and they need to do an independent exam,” Monterroso said.

Wendy Williams passed her psychiatric exams

“The Breakfast Club” hosts were shocked to learn that Williams’ legal guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, was at the hospital with her but never spoke to Williams, she claims.

“She never said anything to me, at all,” Williams said emphatically.

Williams passed both psychiatric evaluations with “flying colors,” TMZ reports. And both Williams and her advocate, Monterroso, believe this will go a long way in their fight to end Williams’ conservatorship and guardianship where others control Williams’ life, movements and finances.

Wendy Williams can use the tests to help end her guardianship

The hosts also had Williams clarify an alleged misunderstanding that the tests that Williams scored well on cannot be used in her fight to end her court-mandated guardianship.

“That’s actually false,” Williams retorted immediately, while her advocate Monterroso added, “that’s a medical exam done by an independent doctor at a very well known hospital. You can use that for the court.”

Moreover, Williams claimed during the interview that her lawyer wanted to be with her at the hospital. But Williams alleges that her legal guardian gave her lawyer the wrong address

“Oh, wow!” the hosts said almost in unison.

Wendy Williams remains at the hospital for now

The hosts were also surprised that Williams is still at the hospital awaiting the next move — or as Monterroso says, to see if she has to go back to the “luxury prison.”

All this is going on as two separate agencies launch probe into Williams’ welfare — the NYPD and Adult Protective Services.