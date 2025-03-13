Diddy accuses CNN of altering tape of Cassie beating

Diddy wants the video showing him allegedly beating and kicking ex-girlfriend Cassie in front of a bank of hotel elevators rendered inadmissible in trial.

Diddy claims CNN altered the Cassie beatdown video

Sean “Diddy” Combs and his attorneys accuse CNN, which blared the shocking video worldwide, of doctoring the videos and trashing the original. Subsequently, the videos from the now-defunct InterContinental Hotel have been tampered with and cannot be used against him in his federal sex trafficking, racketeering and prostitution trial on May 5.

Diddy’s legal team says CNN changed the sequence of the videos

In a legal filing in the Southern District of New York in Manhattan, obtained by Variety magazine, Diddy’s attorneys say the video footage CNN released to the public was “substantially altered in significant respects.” Specifically, Diddy’s legal team says CNN changed the sequence of the video then sped up the footage to make things appear as if it was happening faster than in actuality.

Therefore, “the CNN videos do not fairly and accurately depict the events in question,” the letter reads.

The letter is an indication to the court that they will file to eliminate the video from the trial so as to not prejudice the jury.

CNN did not immediately respond to Variety’s request for comment.

Diddy remains housed in federal confinement at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, where he has been since September 2024. He is reportedly staring at life in prison if he is convicted on all three felony charges.