‘Damn, Jess’: Shaq mad that comic tells he lives like Ne-Yo

Comedian Jess Hilarious was true to her stage name as she recalled how how NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal is living a life much like Ne-Yo, only that his harem is made up of White females with “big butts.”

“The Breakfast Club” co-host told Charlamagne tha God and DJ Envy that she had just been to one of Shaq’s houses in suburban Atlanta — and she don’t know if she’ll ever go back after what she saw.

Jess Hilarious exposes Shaq’s coterie of women

“And yo, this man is living like Ne-Yo,” Hilarious said, accusing the retired NBA star of being polyamorous. “He got four White b—–s, big booties in there. Like, one is in the kitchen cleaning, the other one is in the basement.”

Charlamagne and Envy gasped in surprise and laughed as Hilarious continued her recollection of her visit.

Jess Hilarious critique the 4 women’s looks

“He got four wives, four white women,” Hilarious said of the divorced father of five, adding that she “doesn’t give a god—n” if Shaq doesn’t like her comments or invites her back to his pad.

“I don’t know if I’m gonna go back or not, but man, when I seen two of them — two of them was bad,” Jess added, referring to the first two women’s beauty. “The other ones, they were, they were, they were getting there, but it — I couldn’t believe it.”

The comedian was in grudging admiration of Shaq’s home life. “I’m like, ‘OK, alright, Shaq, I see what you’re doing,’” she concluded.

The NBA legend eventually responded on X, simply saying, “Damn Jess.”

Shaq said he believes he will remain a bachelor

This is not the first time that Shaq publicly addressed his romantic life. He told WNBA star Angel Reese on her podcast last year that he plans to be a bachelor for the rest of his life.

“I’m gonna end up alone,” he said said on the podcast ‘Unapologetically Angel.’ He continued saying. “I already know. … Because y’all be making rules up as you go along. There’s no handbook on how to be the perfect man or perfect husband. … Y’all be making up s— without telling us.”

He continued, “If I’m not physically seeing somebody — me, the Diesel — and I’m with you everyday and you know my schedule, it shouldn’t matter what I’m doing on my phone. It’s not cheating. And then you can’t tell me that’s worse than cheating. It’s not.”

Shaq also told Reese that no one can “understand” him because he’s “weird.”