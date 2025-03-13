Meghan Markle unveils new podcast after 20m Spotify breakup

Meghan Markle has officially announced her return to the podcasting world with a new series titled “Confessions of a Female Founder.” The 43-year-old Duchess of Sussex revealed the project through her Instagram account on Thursday, partnering with Lemonada Media for this latest audio venture.

The announcement shared details about the upcoming podcast, which will feature conversations with women who have successfully built businesses from the ground up. Markle explained that these discussions will explore how these entrepreneurs transformed their dreams into realities and scaled small ideas into successful business enterprises.

The podcast concept

The new podcast will center on female founders sharing their professional journeys, including tips, challenges faced, and insights gained along the way. According to Markle’s announcement, these conversations will serve as inspiration while she builds her own business ventures.

In her Instagram post, Markle described the conversations as eye-opening and inspiring while also emphasizing the enjoyable aspects of these discussions. She noted the importance of having fun during the business-building process, suggesting the podcast will balance serious entrepreneurial advice with lighter moments.

The first episode of “Confessions of a Female Founder” is scheduled to release on April 8, giving audiences their initial opportunity to hear the new format and content direction. This premiere date marks Markle’s official return to podcasting since her previous audio series concluded.

This announcement follows Markle’s February 2024 deal with Lemonada Media, which includes not only the new podcast but also distribution rights for her previous series. As part of this arrangement, Lemonada will make Markle’s “Archetypes” podcast available across all audio platforms, potentially reaching listeners who didn’t access it during its Spotify exclusivity.

Previous podcast ventures

Markle’s return to podcasting follows the conclusion of her partnership with Spotify, which reportedly involved a $20 million deal that wasn’t renewed beyond its initial term. “Archetypes,” her Spotify exclusive podcast, explored various labels and stereotypes that affect women in society and their professional lives.

The Spotify series comprised just 12 episodes throughout a two-and-a-half-year partnership between the streaming platform and the Sussexes. While the deal was reportedly valued at $20 million, “Archetypes” remained the only project produced by the couple for Spotify during this period, making the per-episode cost notably high from a production standpoint.

“Archetypes” launched in August 2022 with guests including tennis champion Serena Williams. Subsequent episodes featured music icon Mariah Carey, actress and producer Mindy Kaling, and media personality Paris Hilton, among others. The podcast explored themes around femininity, ambition, and the challenges women face in various industries.

After the conclusion of “Archetypes,” industry publication Podnews reported allegations regarding the production process. According to these reports, Markle allegedly didn’t personally conduct some of the interviews featured on the podcast. Instead, staff members reportedly handled certain conversations, with Markle’s questions edited into the recordings afterward. These production practices, while not uncommon in podcast creation, became a point of discussion following the show’s conclusion.

Behind-the-scenes reports

In January 2025, Vanity Fair published a detailed report describing alleged challenging working relationships during the Spotify project. The article included information from unnamed sources who had worked with Markle, characterizing some interactions as difficult.

The report described tensions within the production environment, with some former colleagues making unfavorable comparisons to high school social dynamics. These behind-the-scenes accounts provided context around the decision not to renew the partnership beyond its initial term, suggesting that creative and professional differences may have contributed to the conclusion of the Spotify deal.

Evolution of media ventures

The end of the Spotify partnership represents one chapter in the Sussexes’ broader media strategy since stepping back from their roles as working royals in 2020. Their media ventures have included multiple formats and platforms, with varying results in terms of critical reception and audience engagement.

The transition from “Archetypes” to “Confessions of a Female Founder” demonstrates a shift in focus, moving from broader societal discussions about women to more specific business-oriented content. This pivot aligns with Markle’s current entrepreneurial efforts and suggests a more targeted approach to podcast content.

For Lemonada Media, securing Markle represents a significant addition to their podcast network. As an independent company competing with larger audio platforms, a partnership with a globally recognized figure offers potential audience growth and increased visibility in the competitive podcasting marketplace.

Multiple business ventures

The podcast announcement represents just one of several projects Markle currently has in development across various media and business sectors. These simultaneous ventures demonstrate her multi-faceted approach to building a post-royal career.

Most recently, Markle released an eight-part Netflix series titled “With Love, Meghan” highlighting her domestic life, including cooking and gardening activities at her Montecito home. According to reports, the show has received mixed critical reception and achieved lower viewership numbers compared to the 2022 documentary series “Harry & Meghan,” which chronicled the couple’s royal departure.

The Netflix partnership represents another significant media deal for the Sussexes, who signed with the streaming platform shortly after stepping back from royal duties. The varying performance of different projects within this partnership illustrates the challenges of consistently engaging audiences across multiple content formats.

Entrepreneurial expansion

Parallel to her media projects, Markle is developing a lifestyle brand called As Ever. The company will offer various products, with initial offerings including her signature raspberry jam. The brand’s development hasn’t been without complications, as it underwent a name change from its original title, American Riviera Orchard, reportedly due to trademark issues encountered during the registration process.

The lifestyle brand represents Markle’s entry into the competitive celebrity-backed consumer products space, joining numerous other public figures who have launched similar ventures. The connection between her new podcast focus on female founders and her own business development creates potential synergy between her media presence and commercial endeavors.

Transition to independent ventures

Since relocating to California, the Sussexes have established several organizational entities to manage their various projects. Archewell, their primary organization, encompasses a foundation for charitable work alongside production divisions for audio and visual content. These structured business units reflect their methodical approach to building post-royal careers.

The April 8 premiere of “Confessions of a Female Founder” will mark another milestone in this ongoing professional evolution. The podcast’s reception may influence Markle’s future media direction, potentially establishing her more firmly in the business and entrepreneurship content space.

For listeners, the new podcast promises insights from successful women in business alongside Markle’s own perspective as she navigates similar entrepreneurial waters. The combination of established business leaders with Markle’s high-profile journey may create compelling content for audiences interested in female-led enterprises and the challenges of building brands in the current media landscape.