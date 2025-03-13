Michelle Obama slams online rumors while appearing alone

Former First Lady Michelle Obama implored the audience not to live their lives online as she recorded an episode of her podcast “IMO” at SXSW, but didn’t address wild speculation that her marriage is in peril.

The national media took note that the former first lady appeared at the music and entertainment festival in Austin, Texas, without her husband, Barack Obama. Instead, Michelle Obama was accompanied by her older brother, Craig Robinson, as they debuted the inaugural episode of their podcast “IMO.”

Michelle Obama declined multiple public appearances recently

The Daily Mail noted the former first couple have not been together in public since the Democratic National Convention in August when they each extolled Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

Page Six reported that Michelle Obama chose not to accompany Barack Obama to the funeral of venerated former president Jimmy Carter on Jan. 9, and she skipped out on the Trump Inauguration on Jan. 17.

However, both publications noted that the Obamas silenced the rumors on their marriage by posting a romantic selfie smiling and embracing on Instagram for Valentine’s Day.

The Obamas showered each other with love

“Thirty-two years together and you still take my breath away. Happy Valentine’s Day, Michelle Obama!” the Democrat wrote in a social media caption.

Michelle Obama posted the same selfie on her own account. “If there’s one person I can always count on, it’s you, Barack Obama. You’re my rock. Always have been. Always will be. Happy Valentine’s Day, honey!”

Michelle Obama, outfitted in a burnt orange pants suit in honor of the Texas Longhorns, spoke to brother Craig Robinson about the negativity of social media and why the last year has been ‘rough’.

“This is our first live show,” Michelle Obama said to rousing applause of about 2,500 people.

Michelle Obama said the past year has been hard after loss of her mother

Obama, 61, said the past year has been tough on her and her brother after their mother passed away in 2024.

“It kind of puts us in the positions where we are the wise ones in the families,” she said.

“Our goal is to share some of what we learned. We’re dealing with a lot of uncertainties. I worry about folks being out of work. I worry about what we think about diversity and inclusion…who do we want to be as a country keeps me up at night.”

Further into the forum, Obama said social media is no way to get through the White House years that lasted from 2009 to 2017.

“You cannot live through social media,” the former FLOTUS said, opting to lean on her mother and busying herself with her two daughters, Malia, who is now 26, and Sasha 22.

“I don’t think I’ve once looked through a comments section, period. I would implore young people, don’t let that negative energy enter into your space,” she beseeched the audience.

“Being married to the president of the United States [is a] thing that that none of us kind of banked on,” she said. “We knew Barack was smart and ambitious, but, you know…”