Tank makes Broadway debut in Alicia Keys’ ‘Hell’s Kitchen’

Singer, songwriter, producer, and actor Tank made his Broadway debut in Alicia Keys’ Tony, Drama Desk and Grammy Award winning musical Hell’s Kitchen. He stars as Davis, the father of Ali, the show’s leading lady, played by the Tony winner Maleah Joi Moon. Tank replaces Tony winner Brandon Victor Dixon, who originated the role in the show that premiered at the Public Theater in 2023 before moving to Broadway last year.

“Stepping onto the Broadway stage is a dream come true,” the singer born Durrell Babbs said in a statement. “Music and acting have always been a part of my journey, and now, I get to bring them together in a whole new way. The energy of live theater is unmatched, and I’m honored to join this incredible cast and be part of telling this powerful story through Alicia Keys’ music. This transition is both thrilling and humbling, and I can’t wait to give audiences everything I’ve got!”

Keys, a 15-time Grammy Award winner, praised Tank in a statement of her own.

Tank brings ‘power and vulnerability’

“From songwriting to producing to performing, Tank brings so many talents to the table as a multi-faceted artist,” she said. “We are thrilled he has chosen to make his Broadway debut [in] Hell’s Kitchen, and we can’t wait to show audiences the power and vulnerability he brings to the role of Davis.”

Hell’s Kitchen, a show featuring the hits of Keys and loosely based on her experience growing up in New York City, adds Tank to an already impressive cast and crew that includes Emmy and Grammy Award winner Adam Blackstone, serving as music supervisor, and choreography by Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown.

Tank has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the music industry throughout his career, including Beyoncé, Jamie Foxx, and EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson.

As a solo artist, Tank has created timeless hits, including nine No. 1 hits on the Billboard Adult R&B Airplay charts, including “Maybe I Deserve,” “Please Don’t Go,” “Dirty,” and “When We.”

Tank’s limited engagement is scheduled for 13 weeks.