Introducing 87.7 The Vibe, new home for R&B & Southern Soul

Atlanta – The All New 87-7 Presents “The Vibe” – It’s Official Welcome and Launch Party Spotlighting R&B

and Southern Soul, “The Vibe” Friday March 21, 2025 at Harold’s Chicken & Ice Bar in Marietta!

Atlanta, GA – March 12, 2025 – Core Radio Group is thrilled to announce WELCOME TO

THE VIBE the official launch of 87.7 The VIBE, Atlanta’s new home for R&B and

Southern Soul, Friday March 21, 2025 at Harold’s Chicken & Ice Bar featuring special

performers and guests.

The festivities will take place at Harold’s Chicken & Ice Bar, located at 1477 Roswell Rd,

Marietta, GA 30062. The event will commence with an exclusive private meet & greet from

6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, offering attendees an intimate experience with the station’s personalities

and featured artists such as Southern Soul artists Nila Milan, Mr Mister, and Big Chad Reed

Following this, the event will open to the public at 8:00 PM, inviting all music enthusiasts to

join the celebration. Must RSVP.

Since its soft launch on January 13, 2025, 87.7 The VIBE has rapidly become a favorite among

Atlanta listeners, delivering a rich blend of R&B hits from the ’80s to today, including legends

like Mary J. Blige and Usher. 87.7 The Vibe also spotlights the most popular Southern Soul

favorites. 87.7 featuring the nationally syndicated “DeDe in the Morning” show to its lineup,

enhancing the vibrant mix of content, 5AM – 10AM weekdays.

haroldschickenmarietta.com

“We are ecstatic to bring 87.7 The VIBE to Atlanta,” said Steve Hegwood, CEO of Core Radio

Group. “Our mission is to provide a platform that celebrates the rich heritage of R&B and

Southern Soul, and this launch event at Harold’s Chicken & Ice Bar is just the beginning of our

commitment to the community.”

Listeners can tune in to 87.7 FM or stream live through the station’s website

at www.877thevibe.com for updates and more information.

Event Details:

Date : Friday, March 21, 2025

: Friday, March 21, 2025 Private Meet & Greet : 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM Public Access : 8:00 PM onwards

: 8:00 PM onwards Location: Harold’s Chicken & Ice Bar, 1477 Roswell Rd, Marietta, GA 30062

For continuous updates and announcements, visit www.877thevibe.com or follow 87.7 The

VIBE on social media platforms.

Note: For media inquiries or additional information, please contact Jonell PR Brand

Management at 470-812-8888 or [email protected].