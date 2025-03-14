Kourtney and Travis navigate love at a different pace

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have very different ways of living. Their contrasting lifestyles have become a focal point in their relationship since they went public in early 2021.

The Poosh founder thinks her Blink 182 drummer husband is more “impulsive” and he’s always on the go, whereas she favours leading a quiet life at home. This dynamic creates an interesting balance in their high-profile marriage, which has been documented extensively on their reality show.

“Travis’ pace of life is pretty fast. I would say he tries to squeeze in as much as he can into a day,” Kourtney reflected. This approach aligns with his energetic persona as one of rock music’s most recognizable drummers.

“So I am balancing me trying to slow all of my life down, mixed with doing all the things that he wants to do.” Their relationship showcases how couples with different energy levels can successfully navigate their differences through compromise and understanding.

“I think we both just wanna make each other happy, but right now, I think he’s a little bit more impulsive [whereas] I’m really happy and comfortable at home.” Kourtney has increasingly embraced a more wellness-focused, home-centered lifestyle in recent years, particularly after launching her Poosh brand.

The 45-year-old star – who has Mason, 15, Penelope, 12, and Reign, 10, with former partner Scott Disick and Rock, 16 months, with Travis – thinks it is “important” she and the ‘What’s My Age Again?’ hitmaker “show up” for one another. Their blended family includes seven children total, creating a busy household that requires significant coordination.

The episode featured the couple at the inaugural Run Travis Run 5k in Los Angeles, which was followed by a sold-out Blink 182 gig. The charity run attracted participants and raised funds for causes important to the drummer.

“It is really important to both of us that we show up for each other and that we can support each other,” Kourtney said. Their mutual support has been evident throughout their relationship, particularly during challenging times.

“I know it means a lot to him and I know it means a lot to me when he’s there for me. It’s everything to have that.” The couple’s public displays of affection and support have become their trademark since beginning their relationship after years of friendship.

Kourtney and Travis – who has stepdaughter Atiana, 25, Landon, 21, and Alabama, 19, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler – married in May 2022 but didn’t move in together until after Rocky was born. They celebrated with multiple wedding ceremonies, including an event in Italy that garnered media attention.

“Travis and I have really been taking our time with figuring out where it makes sense for us to live together because the kids are all so comfortable in their spaces. It feels like we kind of figured out a plan for now,” she previously said on the show. Their thoughtful approach to blending families reflects their prioritization of their children’s comfort and stability.

“My goal in renovating my house and all the changes we’re making is so that we can all fit — me and my kids, my husband and three bonus kids — and have it feel like a new space that we’re all moving back into together, that feels like new energy and new vibes.” The renovation includes significant customizations to accommodate their large blended family.

Their relationship continues to be a central storyline on ‘The Kardashians,’ with viewers following their journey from friends to spouses. Despite their differing paces of life, the couple appears to complement each other, with Travis bringing adventure to Kourtney’s life while she provides grounding for the punk rock drummer.

The success of their relationship demonstrates how embracing differences can lead to a stronger partnership. Their ability to support each other’s contrasting lifestyles while maintaining their individual identities shows a level of maturity in their relationship that resonates with many fans of the show.

As they continue to navigate life as a blended family, Kourtney and Travis’s story offers an interesting glimpse into how modern relationships can thrive despite seemingly opposite approaches to life, proving that sometimes these differences can be complementary rather than conflicting.