Ne-Yo details his schedule with his 4 girlfriends (video)

An unapologetic and unbothered Ne-Yo is not only fully immersed in his polyamorous arrangement, he is showing them off for public consumption.

Earlier in the week, the 45-year-old “So Sick” crooner debuted his four girlfriends in a carousel of photos for his five million Instagram followers.

Ne-Yo unveils the loves of his life before the world

Ne-Yo wrote, “Since the world is so intrigued, I guess I should introduce my loves properly. Ladies and gents, I present my pyramid: Cristina aka PB (Pretty Baby), Arielle aka TF (Twin Flame), Moneii PF (Phoenix Feather), and Bri (Sexy Lil’ Somethin’),” he penned.

Further down in the post, Ne-Yo, born Shaffer Chimere Smith in Arkansas, implored his fans and others to leave kind comments or simply ignore the posts. “We’re happy over here,“ he declared resolutely.

Later in the week, Ne-Yo sat down in Los Angeles with Big Boy’s eponymous radio show to not only further expound on his polyamory but also explain his schedule with the loves of his life.

Ne-Yo ensures he gives each woman quality time with him

“I do the schedule because I’m the busiest,” Ne-Yo said candidly. “I’m the one that always got something to do. For example, on this tour, I’ll let this one come out for seven days then she goes home, then this one comes out for seven days, and this one comes out.

Ne-Yo added that this arrangement doesn’t mean the four women can’t and don’t entertain each other’s company. They do.

Ne-Yo assures the women get along with each other

“Mind you, again, they all get along with each other, so they have no problem hanging out with each other,” he shared.

The three-time Grammy-winning singer and songwriter knows that he must allocate ample time to attend to each woman’s needs individually.

“I think one of the most important things about this is understanding that these are four individual women that need their individual time,” he said.