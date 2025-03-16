Kanye West’s bitter feud with Kim over North’s trademark

In a fresh escalation of their post-divorce tensions, Kanye West (now known as Ye) has launched a fiery social media campaign against ex-wife Kim Kardashian, centered on trademark ownership for their daughter North West. The public dispute has rapidly evolved into a complex battle over parental rights and control in the digital age.

The controversy ignites with surprise track release

A musical collaboration sparks legal drama

On March 15, 2025, West unleashed a barrage of posts on his X account alongside a new track titled “LONELY ROADS STILL GO TO SUNSHINE.” The song features North West performing with controversial rapper Diddy and his son Christian “King” Combs—a collaboration that apparently blindsided Kardashian.

According to reports, Kardashian attempted to prevent the song’s release through legal channels, including cease and desist notices and an emergency hearing with both a mediator and judge. Despite these efforts, West proceeded with releasing the track, further inflaming tensions between the former couple.

The trademark dispute takes center stage

At the heart of the conflict are screenshots West shared allegedly showing text conversations with Kardashian about trademarking North’s name. The exchanges reveal deeply conflicting views on who should control their children’s intellectual property and business interests.

Kardashian reportedly maintained that they had previously reached an agreement where she would handle trademarks for their children’s names as protection against potential exploitation. West’s response escalated dramatically, with threats of going to war.

The rapper even polled his followers for their opinions on the matter, demonstrating his awareness of public interest in his personal conflicts and leveraging social media as a tool in the dispute.

Silent strategy from Kardashian’s camp

A calculated non-response

While West continues his public campaign, Kardashian has maintained a conspicuous silence on the matter. This absence of public response appears deliberate, likely reflecting careful consideration of both legal implications and public perception.

Given her extensive background in managing media exposure, Kardashian’s restraint suggests a strategic approach to containing the fallout from what has become an increasingly volatile situation involving their children.

Celebrity parenting in the social media age

When family disputes become public spectacles

This high-profile disagreement highlights the unique challenges faced by celebrity parents navigating custody arrangements and business decisions in the public eye. The boundary between personal conflict and public entertainment becomes increasingly blurred with each social media post.

What might remain private for typical divorced parents transforms into public discourse for figures like West and Kardashian, creating additional layers of complexity in an already challenging co-parenting relationship.

The weaponization of social platforms

Direct-to-fan communication changes the game

West‘s use of social media to air grievances directly to millions of followers represents a significant shift in how celebrity disputes unfold. By bypassing traditional media channels, he controls the narrative while simultaneously expanding its reach.

This approach allows for unfiltered communication but also risks escalating conflicts that might otherwise be resolved privately. The instantaneous nature of social posting can transform momentary frustrations into permanent public records with lasting consequences.

Implications for North and siblings

Children caught in the crossfire

Perhaps most concerning is the impact of this public battle on North West and her siblings. As minors thrust into the spotlight by their parents’ fame, they now face additional scrutiny as their names become literal commodities in a trademark dispute.

The conflict raises serious questions about how celebrity children’s identities are protected and managed, especially when parents disagree about commercial exploitation of their names and talents.

The evolving legal landscape

Trademark rights meet parental authority

This case highlights the complex intersection of intellectual property law and parental rights. As more celebrity children develop their own brands and creative outputs, questions about who controls these assets become increasingly important.

The dispute between West and Kardashian could potentially establish precedents for how these matters are handled in future cases involving high-profile families and their children’s commercial interests.

Looking forward

Uncertain resolution ahead

As this contentious situation continues to unfold, both parties face difficult choices about how to proceed. For West, the public airing of grievances provides leverage but risks damaging relationships. For Kardashian, maintaining privacy protects her children but potentially cedes narrative control.

Whatever the outcome, this dispute serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by public figures in managing personal relationships under intense scrutiny, especially when children’s interests are involved.

The coming weeks will likely reveal whether this trademark battle represents a temporary flare-up or a fundamental shift in the already complicated relationship between two of entertainment’s most visible co-parents.