Jonathan Majors admits strangling ex-girlfriend

In an explosive unearthed audio, actor Jonathan Majors allegedly admits he manhandled and choked ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari until she couldn’t breathe.

This audio is from allegedly a different domestic altercation from the one that went down in New York where Majors was convicted of reckless assault in the third degree and harassment after his trial in late 2023.

The civil lawsuit reveals a 2022 fight in London

The audio reveals an episode that allegedly took place while Majors and Jabbari lived in London and was revealed in the aftermath of the civil suit filed by Jabbari in March 2024, after the criminal trial had ended in late 2023. The audio, obtained by Rolling Stone, allegedly reveals the former couple talking after an explosive fight in 2022 that allegedly happened in England.

Jonathan Majors allegedly admits he ‘aggressed’ Grace Jabbari

“I’m ashamed I’ve ever— ” Majors begins before cutting himself off, according to Rolling Stone. “I’ve never [been] aggressive with a woman before. I’ve never aggressed a woman — I aggressed you.”

“You strangled me and pushed me against the car,” Jabbari reportedly said in response.

“Yes, all those things are under ‘aggressed,’ yeah.” Majors admitted on the recorded conversation. “That’s never happened to me.”

“Because I said something sarcastically, in your eyes?” Jabbari says.

“Well clearly, it’s more than that,” Majors says.

“Something inside of you,” Jabbari says.

“Yeah, towards you,” Majors said. The recording ends.

The recording is referring to Sept. 20, 2022, when a verbal altercation allegedly turned violent. Majors reportedly “picked Grace up in the air and threw her against the hood of her car,” according to court documents, which “bruised her backside.”

The court documents state that Jabbari tried to get away but Majors physically forced her into the house.

“Grace began shouting for help,” the lawsuit continues. “Majors then forcefully grabbed Grace, placing her in a headlock, and put his hand over her mouth to prevent someone from hearing her cries for help. He brought Grace back into their house and held his hands around her neck, stating that he wanted to kill her, and that he was going to kill her. Majors then started hitting Grace’s head against the marble floor while strangling her until she felt she could no longer breathe.”

Majors’ career crashed to an immediate halt moments after the guilty verdict was read about the New York domestic violence episode in September 2023. He was dropped by his Hollywood PR teams and Marvel Comics that same day. His other movie, Magazine Dreams, was shelved by Searchlight. It was recently picked up by a smaller distributor, Briarcliff Entertainment.

The timing of this story’s release is interesting because Magazine Dreams is scheduled to be released in theaters on March 21, 2025.

No word on how or if this new report will impact Majors’ movie or his years-long relationship with actress Meagan Good.

To worsen matters, Rolling Stone reports that one of Majors’ ex-girlfriends, actress Emma Duncan, claimed Majors once choked her in one instance, and threatened to strangle and kill her in another. Another girlfriend claimed emotional abuse, according to the magazine.

Majors vehemently denied Duncan’s claims through his attorney.