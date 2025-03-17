Mary J. Blige delivers spectacular show at Xcel Energy

Mary J. Blige proved why she earned the title “Queen of Hip-Hop Soul” during her electrifying performance Sunday night at Xcel Energy Center, the latest stop on her For My Fans Tour. It was her first Twin Cities appearance since 2010.

Opening acts Mario and Ne-Yo warmed up the audience with sets focused on serenading the ladies. They combined smooth dance moves and powerhouse vocals that perfectly complemented the evening’s headliner.

The 54-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Famer emerged from backstage in a cloud of smoke, opening with “Take Me as I Am” for fans in the VIP section’s sofa seating. During her second song, “A Dream,” Blige made a dramatic entrance to the main stage, riding a giant flying crown over the crowd before landing for the first of several outfit changes.

The Grammy-winning artist packed an impressive 30 songs into a tight 90-minute set that showcased the remarkable consistency of her three-decade career while promoting her latest work.

The stage production balanced spectacle with intimacy. Backup dancers accompanied Blige during uptempo numbers, while more emotional ballads featured the singer alone in the spotlight with her band, allowing her powerful vocals to take center stage.

Costume changes punctuated the evening, with Blige appearing in several designer ensembles that reflected the evolution of her iconic style over the years.

“This tour is exactly what the name says — it’s for my fans,” Blige told the audience midway through the show. “You’ve been with me through everything, and this music belongs to you as much as it belongs to me.”

The set list was strategically crafted to highlight the thematic consistency across her catalog. Songs exploring personal struggle, resilience, and triumph have been Blige’s hallmark since her 1992 debut “What’s the 411?” and continue through “Gratitude,” an album critics have praised as a mature reflection on her journey.

Several times during the evening, Blige paused to acknowledge her fans’ support throughout the highs and lows of both her professional and personal life.

The crowd — many sporting Mary J-inspired outfits and her signature boot style — responded enthusiastically to hits ranging from “Not Gon’ Cry” and “No More Drama” to “Be Without You” and “Good Morning Gorgeous.”

The For My Fans Tour serves as a victory lap for an artist who has weathered the industry’s many changes and a reminder that her musical contribution remains as vital as ever.