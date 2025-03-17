Your ultimate St. Patrick’s Day playbook: Atlanta edition

Alright, lads and lasses, it’s St. Patrick’s Day, and we’re going full send. No excuses. If you’re reading this, throw on something green, grab your crew, and let’s get into some shenanigans. Here’s what’s poppin’ in Atlanta today, March 17.

We’re kicking things off with one of the oldest St. Patrick’s Day parades in the country. Bagpipes, floats, dancers, you name it. This is the perfect time to get into the holiday spirit before you start feeling the liquor. It starts at noon and will be in Midtown. Plus, if you show up early, you might just snag a solid street spot to watch while holding your first green beer of the day.

2. Grill for Gold at SsamJang Korean BBQ

A $10 beer bucket special? Free dumplings if you wear green? Say less. If you need to soak up the parade beers before fully committing to the night ahead, this is your move. SsamJang is located at Cumberland Mall and closes today at 10PM.Try something new on St. Patrick’s Day like washing down some fire Korean BBQ with a cold green one.

3. Midtown St. Patrick’s Block Party

Now that we’re warmed up, it’s time to hit the bars and have some real fun. Midtown is throwing down with DJs, live music, and drink specials all night. This is the move if you’re looking for a packed St. Paddy’s scene with a little bit of everything; Irish food, music, and a crowd that’s probably already slick drunk by the time you show up. This block party will start at 6 PM but this will rage well into tomorrow. A great place to close down your holiday.

4. Atlanta St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl

This is for the true warriors AKA the friends you are scared to turn up with. Multiple bars, green beer, free entry at participating locations, and an after-party? This starts at 1PM and they say it will end at 8, I highly doubt that. If you’re trying to make questionable decisions (the good kind), this is where you do it. This will take place at the BrewDog Atlanta Outpost, 112 Krog St NE.

5. Shamrocks & Shenanigans at Live! at the Battery

By now, you should be heading home, but we both know you won’t. If you want to change locations after the Midtown Block party, head to The Battery. Hit up Live! at the Battery for green beer, themed cocktails, and live music to dance the holi-night away. At this point if you are looking for another move, even St. Patrick might look at you crazy.