Diddy’s jail call to Kanye West revealed

Diddy issued a warning to Kanye West during his jail phone call recently. Both former music superstars have been ostracized by the public, albeit for radically different reasons.

Diddy warns Kanye to be careful

Sean “Diddy” Combs implored West to be mindful of the steps he takes moving forward.

“You be careful out there ’cause they definitely trying to end us,” Diddy said from his phone in footage obtained by The Shade Room on Monday.

“They can’t do it and they ain’t gonna do it. I’m going to beat this s–t and get next to you,” Combs continued. He is scheduled to face trial in May, on sex trafficking, prostitution and racketeering charges. He is starting at life in prison if he is convicted on all charges.

Later on in the call, Diddy, 55, said, “I’ll tell you the real from the front line. This s-–t is wicked, wicked, wicked, so you be careful.”

Diddy is grateful that Ye made contact with his family

Diddy conveyed his gratefulness that Kanye showed his children some love. Ye recently spoke to several of them over the phone, though the context of the conversations has not been made available for public consumption.

Diddy is the father of seven kids: Quincy Brown, 33, Justin Combs, 31, Christian “King” Combs, 26, Chance Combs, 19, twins D’Lila and Jessie Combs, 18, and Love Sean Combs, 2.

“Ain’t nobody reach out to them, ain’t nobody call, you know what I’m saying. Nobody,” Combs said, adding it “meant so much” that West “took them under [his] wing.”

Continuing in the conversation, the beleaguered Bad Boy boss advised West, 47, to “have some f–king fun” and to “f–k [these] other motherf—–s” who are “wasting” his time.

Diddy plans to beat the charges and hang with Ye

“When I get out there man I want to see you f—ing tear down the stadiums,” Combs continued. “I need to see you back on that stage, f—ing actually rapping and f–-king performing and everything. I be dreaming of that s-–t.”

Combs said that he and the College Dropout rapper “have years and decades to fight these motherf—–s.”

West concurred with Combs, saying, “Yeah, it’s time for me to just grab the mic and get back on. It’s like I love music again.”

Kanye faces his own legal battle with Kim Kardashian

Kanye may have his own legal issues to deal with after dropping a new track, “Lonely Roads Still Go to Sunshine,” featuring Diddy, his son Christian Combs and Ye’s eldest child, North West, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Kardashian was reportedly irate that Ye put their child on the song without her knowledge nor prior permission. It is being reported that Kardashian plans to file for full custody to “protect [her children] from being around Kanye’s controversial behavior.”