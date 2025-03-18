The Queens tour brings four music legends to one stage

In a landmark collaboration celebrating Black female musical excellence, the Black Promoters Collective has announced The Queens tour, which will bring together four legendary vocalists Gladys Knight, Chaka Khan, Patti LaBelle, and Stephanie Mills on one stage.

The unprecedented tour will showcase the combined talents of these influential artists who have collectively shaped American music across soul and R&B genres for over five decades.

The tour’s first leg begins May 9 at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The iconic performers will travel to major venues nationwide before concluding the spring run on June 1 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

After a summer break, the second leg commences Sept. 19 in Greensboro, NC, with the tour concluding Oct. 5 in Cleveland.

This is a once-in-a-lifetime musical event. The four headliners have amassed numerous Grammy Awards and Gold and Platinum records and are responsible for dozens of timeless hits that have defined multiple American music eras.

Knight, known as the “Empress of Soul,” rose to fame with her group Gladys Knight & the Pips in the 1960s and 1970s with classics like “Midnight Train to Georgia” and “Neither One of Us.” Her seven-decade career spans soul, R&B, gospel, and pop, establishing her as one of music’s most versatile and enduring voices.

Khan, the “Queen of Funk,” first gained recognition with the band Rufus before launching a successful solo career that produced hits like “I’m Every Woman” and “Ain’t Nobody.” Her powerful vocal range and genre-blending style have influenced generations of performers across musical landscapes.

LaBelle, whose career began in the 1960s with the Bluebelles before forming the groundbreaking group Labelle, later established herself as a solo powerhouse with hits like “New Attitude” and “On My Own.” Beyond music, she has built a successful business empire, including a popular food line.

Mills first captured public attention as “The Little Girl with the Big Voice” when she starred in the Broadway musical The Wiz at just 17. Her recording career included the hit “Home” and numerous R&B chart-toppers through the 1980s.

The Black Promoters Collective addresses the underrepresentation of Black professionals in the live entertainment industry. The organization has previously organized successful tours for artists, including New Edition, Maxwell, and Kem. It focuses on creating opportunities for Black promoters while delivering culturally relevant entertainment experiences.

Bringing these four distinctive voices together represents a significant moment in preserving and celebrating the legacy of Black women in American music. Each artist has maintained relevance across multiple decades while breaking barriers in an industry often challenging for women of color.

Complete tour dates and ticket information are available through the Black Promoters Collective website.