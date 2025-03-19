GloRilla and Sexyy Red shine at 2025 iHeartRadio Awards

The 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards transformed into a hip-hop celebration as GloRilla and Sexyy Red commanded the stage with their explosive performance of Whatchu Kno About Me on March 17. The iconic Dolby Theater in Los Angeles witnessed the pair’s undeniable chemistry and impressive vocal abilities, cementing their status as leading voices in the evolving landscape of female hip-hop.

The golden moment

Dressed in matching gold ensembles that captured the spotlight, GloRilla maintained her signature natural appearance while Sexyy Red showcased her trademark crimson hair. The performance was part of GloRilla’s multi-song set, a highlight of the evening that demonstrated both artists’ growth and commanding stage presence.

The duo’s rendition of Whatchu Kno About Me resonated throughout the venue, displaying impressive breath control and performance skills. The track, featured on GloRilla’s latest album, has accumulated over 64 million YouTube views since its release five months ago, establishing itself as a fan favorite.

The choreography accompanying their performance demonstrated significant preparation and artistic vision. Backup dancers enhanced the visual spectacle while allowing both headliners to maintain center stage. The lighting design, which incorporated gold and red hues matching the performers’ aesthetic, created a cohesive visual experience that complemented the musical energy.

Digital aftershock

The performance triggered an immediate reaction across social media platforms, with fans flooding comment sections to express admiration for both artists. The online response celebrated not only their musical talents but also their representation as successful Black women in the industry.

Social media users acknowledged the evident effort both performers put into elevating their craft, noting their professional growth and dedication to perfecting their live performances. The energy they brought to the stage translated seamlessly through screens, amplifying excitement for the remainder of GloRilla’s tour.

The hashtags associated with the performance quickly gained traction, becoming trending topics within hours of the broadcast. Music critics and industry insiders joined the conversation, with many highlighting how the performance represented the shifting landscape of mainstream hip-hop and the increasing prominence of female artists in a historically male-dominated genre.

Memphis on the map

K Carbon connection

The evening featured another Memphis connection when GloRilla brought K Carbon to the stage, another rising female rapper from her hometown. K Carbon, who appears on the outro Never Find of GloRilla’s album, demonstrated the strong musical community developing in Memphis. Their collaborative chemistry added another dimension to the already powerful performance.

Hometown finale

Currently headlining the U.S. leg of her Glorious tour, GloRilla has generated headlines for her dynamic performances across the country. The tour will conclude in late April with a homecoming show in Memphis, bringing her journey full circle and celebrating with the community that supported her rise.

Evolution on display

Collaborative momentum

GloRilla‘s collaborative spirit extends beyond her performance with Sexyy Red. Recent partnerships with Muni Long, T-Pain, and Latto have expanded her musical repertoire and introduced her to diverse audiences. Earlier this month, she worked with LiAngelo Ball on Can You Please, while rumors of an upcoming collaboration with Halle Bailey have generated significant buzz among fans.

These strategic collaborations demonstrate GloRilla’s versatility and willingness to explore different sonic territories. Industry analysts have noted how these partnerships are helping to position her for crossover appeal while maintaining her authentic hip-hop roots.

Documented growth

Recently, GloRilla shared a compelling comparison on social media, juxtaposing an early studio recording with footage of her performing the same track in a professional setting. Her caption encouraged followers to embrace personal growth and emphasized that everyone has the potential to elevate themselves, reflecting her journey and inspiring emerging artists facing similar challenges in the industry.

This transparent sharing of her artistic development has resonated with fans and aspiring musicians alike. The side-by-side comparison highlighted not only her improved vocal techniques but also her enhanced performance confidence and stage presence, elements that were prominently displayed during the iHeartRadio Awards show.

Forward momentum

The 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards performance represents another milestone in the careers of both GloRilla and Sexyy Red. Their collaboration exemplifies the power of female partnership in hip-hop and highlights the vibrant talent emerging from Memphis.

As both artists continue their ascent in the music industry, their iHeartRadio performance stands as testament to their hard work, talent, and the authentic connection they’ve established with fans. The golden moment they created at the Dolby Theater signals bright futures for two of hip-hop’s most compelling voices.

Industry experts predict this performance will likely translate to increased streaming numbers and further career opportunities for both artists. The visibility provided by the iHeartRadio platform, which reaches millions of viewers across broadcast and streaming platforms, offers invaluable exposure that can translate to expanded fan bases and international recognition.

For the music industry as a whole, performances like this underscore the commercial viability and artistic importance of female hip-hop artists, potentially paving the way for increased investment and support for similar talents emerging from regional scenes across the country.