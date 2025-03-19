Manhunt for L.A. gang legend Big U after federal indictment

The U.S. Department of Justice has launched a nationwide manhunt for Rolling 60s gang leader Eugene “Big U” Henley Jr. after the agency handed down multiple felony indictments for allegedly violent crimes and massive fraud.

Feds say Big U used legitimate businesses to camouflage his criminality

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, the FBI and U.S. Marshals are hunting for Big U who is a fugitive of justice after being charged with murder, kidnapping, robbery, sex trafficking, extortion, and fraud. He is accused of running a “Mafia-like organization” where he allegedly used legitimate businesses and nonprofit organizations to camouflage and subsequently enhance his illegal and violent enterprise.

FBI special agent Ted Dox said 19 other men and women have been arrested who are part of the Rolling 60s Crip street gang and/or a part of Big U’s criminal enterprise.

The U.S. Department of Justice outlines Big U’s alleged crimes

Henley “is a career crimina who used his contacts and leadership role in the Crips criminal street gang, the entertainment industry and a youth charity to further his own criminal enterprise,” said U.S. attorney Joseph T. McNally at the news conference, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Henley “has maintained the image of an entertainment industry entrepreneur running a music label and of somebody who gives back to the community here in Los Angeles,” McNally continued. “The facts alleged in the complaint paint a very different picture. It is one of a murderer, a thief, a liar, and a cheat and the criminals that enabled him.”

The arrests are part of an effort, McNally said, “to make our communities safer and rid our streets of these criminal street gangs, including ones operated by violent felons like Mr. Henley … a widely known leader within the Rollin’ 60s.”

Feds claim Big U executed one of his rap artists in Las Vegas

The federal attorney told the press that Big U allegedly murdered one of his rap artists under his label by shooting him in the face in the Las Vegas desert, then dumped his body in a ditch just off the I-15 freeway.

Big U is also accused of interfering with the subsequent investigation by ordering those under his power to avoid speaking to authorities.

FBI outlines other crimes Big U allegedly committed

His alleged criminal enterprise is also accused of transporting prostitutes across state lines, extorting strip clubs, marijuana dispensaries, and other businesses. McNally said Big U fraudulently filed for COVID loans for several of his businesses. He also embezzled donations from celebrities and athletes like legend Shaquille O’Neal and current player Draymond Green, depositing the cash into his personal account when he said the money would go towards dissuading kids from gang life.

McNally said if Big U and his cohorts — many of whom have already been arrested — are convicted on the RICO charge, they face up to 20 years in prison apiece. McNally did not speak on the punitive consequences if Big U is convicted on the murder and fraud charges.