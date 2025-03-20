Hilarious! Angela Rye checks ‘Shark Tank’s’ Kevin O’Leary

Renowned political analyst Angela Rye flamed “Shark Tank” co-host Kevin O’Leary to a crisp for putting his hand on her shoulder while they debated an inflammatory topic.

Rye, a regular guest commentator on CNN, and O’Leary joined a panel on the news network engaging in a heated debate over Elon Musk’s donations to Republican lawmakers.

Angela Rye felt violated by O’Leary’s touch

O’Leary, sarcastically nicknamed “Mr. Wonderful” because he exhibits heartlessness and callousness during business deals, placed his hand on Rye’s shoulder to quiet her in order to interject his own point.

As the two traded jabs, O’Leary touched Rye off-camera and she didn’t miss a beat while she made her point, checked O’Leary hard, then continued on course without losing control of the wheel.

“You don’t have to touch me,” Rye said sternly without looking at O’Leary.

“I did that nicely,” the notoriously ruthless investor said meekly.

Rye retorted: “I don’t want you to touch me. That’s my personal space.”

“I won’t ever do it again,” O’Leary said with an awkward expression on his face.

Angela Rye and Kevin O’Leary debated Elon Musk’s donations to the GOP

Rye, former executive director and general counsel to the Congressional Black Caucus, was questioning the ethics and legalities of a man in the White House giving out gifts to Republican lawmakers like he’s giving away candy.

Rye argued that Musk’s donations went beyond lobbying and were criminal. She and O’Leary spoke over one another.

“He [Musk] literally says thank you to the members who introduce articles of impeachment,” Rye said. “That is an exchange of value. That is a violation.”

Kevin O’Leary said the oldest profession is not prostitution

O’Leary retorted: “The oldest profession on Earth is not prostitution — it’s politicians raising money.”

“That has happened from the beginning of time. That’s going on forever, and will continue forever,” O’Leary continued. “This issue around judges, this is pure politics … No laws have been broken. You don’t like it? Too bad.”